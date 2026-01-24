DC Studios Censors Supergirl Trailer After NSFW Slip-Up

DC Studios was forced to censor a new Supergirl trailer after a particularly NSFW detail accidentally slipped through the cracks. While James Gunn's DCU has not been shy about dipping into R-rated territory since its inception, the mainline movies have thus far been branded as more family-friendly experiences (that will all change later this year with the body-horror epic Clayface).

Supergirl will seemingly be no different, offering yet another PG-13 super-powered romp across the cosmos. It will incorporate elements of NSFW material, but it will by no means go full "viewer discretion advised" like some of DC Studios' other works. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted an R-rated detail in Supergirl's latest trailer, prompting DC Studios to upload a censored version of the short promo.

The new 30-second teaser conspicuously went offline after being posted by DC Studios' official channel, furrowing the brows of fans worldwide. It would reappear mere moments later, with a slight adjustment, making it clear why it was removed ever so briefly.

As shared online by industry insider Luiz Fernando, the original version of the Supergirl trailer featured Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El using a curse word directed at Jason Momoa's Lobo.

Toward the end of the uncensored trailer, Supergirl could be heard uttering "Oh, she's such a pr*ck" as Momoa's space-faring bounty hunter appeared on-screen. In the reuploaded version of the sneak peek, she says, "Oh, he's such a—" before she is cut off.

The original version of the new teaser has been deleted from all official Warner Bros. channels, but the censored version can be watched below:

Supergirl will take on Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl, which soars into theaters on June 26, 2026. The sci-fi blockbuster marks the second theatrical release from James Gunn's new interconnected DCU, following Milly Alcock's revenge-driven Kryptonian on a self-destructive quest across the galaxy looking for the murderer of a young girl's father.

How NSFW Will The Supergirl Movie Get?

Just because Warner Bros. deleted and reuploaded the latest Supergirl trailer after one unintended NSFW inclusion does not mean the movie is secretly hiding all sorts of R-rated details.

Typically, studios opt for sanitized marketing to appeal to as broad an audience as possible. That is ultimately why the accidentally included curse word was immediately cut.

Fans can likley expect Supergirl to ultimately be PG-13 when it comes to theaters later this year. While it is still some time before the movie receives an official rating, looking back at James Gunn's Superman from last year could be a solid way to predict what fans can expect from Supergirl.

Superman was given a PG-13 rating for "violence, action, and language." This included light references to sexual acts, scenes of mild violence, and scant instances of coarse language, including sh*t.

It can be assumed that Supergirl will follow suit, being mostly family-friendly, with a few bits of more mature, though not overly offensive, content scattered throughout.