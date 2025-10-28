The DCU's Batman villain movie, Clayface, is confirmed to be farther along in production than fans thought due to a latest update from its lead star, Tom Rhys Harries. Clayface is one of the unique big-screen entries of James Gunn's DCU in 2026 as the franchise enters unchared territory by exploring an R-rated project. The movie follows Matt Hagan, a former actor who later transformed into the titular villain to wreak havoc in Gotham City.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, production for Clayface has provided fans with a glimpse of its story and its ties to the larger DCU, such as the big twist that Hagan is presumed dead in the events of the movie and the first look at James Gunn's version of Gotham City. Although many assumed that production will continue in the next months, a new update has shed some light on when filming will wrap.

Tom Rhys Harries confirmed via his Instagram story that filming for Clayface will wrap this week, with him celebrating the looming end of production with the caption, "Last week of [filming]:"

Instagram

Clayface began filming in August 2025. With filming ending this week (just in time for Halloween), this update from Harries meant that James Gunn's R-Rated Batman Villain movie is farther along than fans thought since production only took place within two months.

This is surprising since production for most superhero movies usually takes at least six months. For comparison, Superman began filming in February 2024 and it wrapped in July. The quick turnaround for Clayface suggests that it aligns with its reported lower budget, marking a major shift from the DCEU's strategy.

Directed by James Watkins with a script from Mike Flanagan, Clayface stars Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, and Max Minghella. Set photos may indicate that Clayface will be the DCU's first prequel movie, as evidenced by the inclusion of a poster featuring the Flying Graysons. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Clayface wrapping production this week is a promising sign because it allows the movie more time for possible reshoots and a smoother post-production timeline. This update is beneficial for the DCU's overall landscape because it proves DC Studios' ability to execute mid to lower budget, character-driven projects within tight schedules.

Interestingly, past reports claimed that Clayface was supposed to begin filming in October 2025, but this was debunked due to its production commencing last August. The earlier start suggested that Clayface was way ahead of schedule, which is a good thing for the movie.

The fact that Clayface moved forward with production with a steady pace and no issues is also an incredible sign, and this momentum should carry over into post-production and its eventual release in September 2026. Clayface's looming filming wrap and successful production also sets a precedent for other DCU projects, which could boost confidence for other DC projects under the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.