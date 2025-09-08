New Set Photo Spoils James Gunn Clayface Movie's Big Twist

One of the big twists from James Gunn's upcoming Clayface movie was recently spoiled online thanks to a new photo. DC Studios will deliver its first R-rated movie in 2026 with the release of Clayface, centered on a classic Batman villain who has been depicted almost a handful of times over the last few years. Looking forward to his first live-action film, one detail about his story is now confirmed after a look into filming.

Warning - the rest of this article contains minor spoilers from DC Studios' Clayface.

A new set photo showed a look at a potentially big spoiler from DC Studios' Clayface solo movie. Following Superman's release in July 2025 and Supergirl's upcoming June 2026 debut, Clayface will be the third theatrical release in James Gunn's growing Chapter 1 slate. While information on specific story beats is still light during production, this picture may shed a bright light on what's coming.

Shared by @DCUPRIMETV on X, the image shows an extra in a blue beanie rolling up a newspaper in front of a trash can. The newspaper in question has a photo of Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen on the front with the headline, "Actor Matt Hagen Dead!" emblazoned next to his face.

This photo spoils a twist that Matt Hagen will be presumed dead by the public in Clayface's first solo movie. While other reports have teased that Hagen's face will be disfigured after an encounter with a gangster, it seems that the public will get a different recount of what happened to him through the media.

Clayface will be the third movie in the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. The film stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen/Clayface and Naomi Ackie in an undisclosed role. Clayface is expected to hit theaters on September 11, 2026.

How Newly Revealed Twist Will Impact Clayface Plot

DC Comics

Clayface plays an important role in the grand scheme of DC Studios' Chapter 1 slate, as it will be the first movie in the new DCU to focus on Gotham City. Considering how little news has come out about what to expect from the franchises' Batman-centric story, this film will at least set up the Caped Crusader's home city for the first time.

As for the twist itself, this leads many to believe Clayface will largely work in the shadows as a villain, particularly in the early days after the accident that turns him into a monster. This should add another layer of drama and intrigue to his story, as he could be a consistent thorn in multiple heroes' sides, operating like this for a number of years.

With this film confirmed to have an R-rating, fans will see some terrifying imagery from Clayface after his villainous turn, which could include plenty of casualties across Gotham as the area is explored more thoroughly.

Combine that with only a $40 million budget and the inclusion of horror themes, and fans are in for a live-action DC project unlike anything delivered before, which could be one of 2026's scariest projects.