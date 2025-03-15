DC Studios will be exploring one of DC Comics' most iconic locations in an upcoming film.

The new DCU officially began in late 2024, with James Gunn and Peter Safran launching their new comic book cinematic universe in the animated series Creature Commandos.

DC Studios will next explore Metropolis in Gunn's new Superman film and plans to explore the neighboring city of Gotham are well underway.

Gotham Will Be Explored in This New DC Studios Film

DC

The first DC Studios film to be set in Gotham has been confirmed to be the new Clayface film.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed to The Wrap in an interview that Clayface "takes us into the world of Gotham," confirming it as the first project in the new DCU to feature the comic-book location:

"It fits nicely within the DCU, and it takes us into the world of Gotham. So the opportunity to make a horror movie for DC was kind of like a gift."

As Clayface is a member of Batman's Rogues Gallery of Villains it makes sense the character's solo film would be set in the same city as the home of the Dark Knight.

However, it will notably be the first DC Studios film to feature Gotham City on-screen, with Matt Reeves' The Batman taking place outside the main continuity of the DCU and Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold still years away.

What to Expect From DC's Clayface Movie

The Clayface film was not included in the initial DCU Chapter 1 announcement but has developed quickly in recent months.

The character is an often-overlooked member of Batman's Rogues Gallery. In the comics, Clayface is known for being a scorned Hollywood actor who has the ability to shapeshift. Clayface has been used multiple times in DC's animated projects, but the DC Studios film will be the character's live-action debut.

Details about the film are largely still thin on the ground, but with Mike Flanagan and James Watkins attached as the major creatives on Clayface it should come as no surprise the film is leaning into horror territory.

Safran confirmed as much to journalists at a DC event in February (reported by ScreenRant), revealing Clayface will be an "incredible body horror film" and an "origin" story for the Batman villain:

"This summer, cameras are going to roll on Clayface, an incredible body horror film that reveals the compelling origin of a classic Batman villain. This is another title that we added to the slate on the strength of an exceptional screenplay by Mike Flanagan. I think some of you are probably aware that we're in negotiations with James Watkins now to direct, and we will start casting this as soon as we have the director deal done."

Safran pointed out that while Clayface is not as well-known as other Batman villains, the film would be "more terrifying" than other DC villain origin stories:

Clayface may not be as widely known as the Penguin or the Joker, but we really feel that his story is equally resonant, compelling, and in many ways more terrifying than any of those.

The only other major detail about Clayface is that it will be filmed this summer and is aiming to be released in 2026.

This indicates fans will have to wait just over a year for the DCU's new (and horrifying) vision of Gotham City to debut on-screen.

Clayface will be released by DC Studios in 2026.