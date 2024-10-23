James Gunn Announces Casting of Batman Villain Actor In New DCU

Multiple new Batman villains have been confirmed to appear in James Gunn's new DCU later this year.

While Matt Reeves helps build The Batman universe, with The Penguin streaming now on Max, Gunn is setting the table for his own new DCU.

This includes an already-announced new Batman film, The Brave and The Bold, following both Bruce and his son Damian Wayne. Despite a (possibly no longer accurate) report that The Flash's Andy Muschietti would be directing, news on the upcoming Batflick has been non-existent.

However, a new trailer for the DCU's first in-universe project just teased several from Batman's Rogues' Gallery.

Batman Villain Rupert Thorne Enters the New DCU

Creature Commandos

James Gunn confirmed that Benjamin Byron Davis will voice Batman villain Rupert Thorne in the upcoming Creature Commandos series, marking the first appearance of this iconic Gotham crime boss in the DCU.

Davis, previously having worked with Gunn as Bletelsnort in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, expressed his excitement on Instagram, teasing that "faces are going to melt" with his portrayal of Thorne.

This casting sparked speculation about Thorne's potential to play a larger role in future DC projects, given his long-standing connection to Batman's Rogues' Gallery.

If he does eventually appear in live-action, it will not be the first time, as the character (portrayed by Jack Palance) appeared in 1989's Batman.

Batman

Rupert Thorne has a rich history in DC Comics and various animated adaptations. As a powerful crime lord in Gotham, Thorne has often clashed with the Dark Knight, even contributing to the creation of Two-Face in Batman: The Animated Series.

His character has appeared in multiple shows, including The Batman and Batman: Caped Crusader, where his cunning blend of political influence and criminal power made him a formidable force.

With Davis now bringing Thorne to life in Creature Commandos, fans are eager to see how this classic villain will fit into Gunn's fresh DC Universe.

Clayface Makes His DCU Debut

Creature Commandos

In addition to Rupert Thorne, the first glimpse of Batman villain Clayface in the DCU was made during the same Creature Commandos trailer. The brief shot of Clayface battling Rick Flag Sr. reveals the character's signature muddy form and shape-shifting abilities.

Originally introduced in 1940 by Batman co-creators Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Clayface has evolved from a traditional villain into an anti-hero in recent years, raising questions about his role in the animated series.

With Creature Commandos marking the start of the new DCU, Clayface’s appearance confirms that the character has a likely future within James Gunn's expanding universe.

This increases speculation about his potential live-action debut, especially since Gunn has stated actors will transition between animation and live-action roles.

Given his strong ties to Batman, Clayface could appear in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold film, further solidifying his presence in future DCU projects.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5.