James Gunn’s DCU Batman Might Not Arrive Anytime Soon

Audiences around the globe are excited to "look up" and see Superman when the Big Blue Boy Scout's new movie hits in July. But what about Clark Kent's good pal, the World's Greatest Detective himself, Batman? When James Gunn announced the full DCU slate in January 2023, it included a film entitled The Brave and the Bold. The movie is seemingly intended as the grand unveiling of the DCU's Batman, who will exist in the shared universe supervised by Gunn and will not be portrayed by The Batman star Robert Pattinson. The Brave and the Bold will bring a brand-new actor to wear the cape and cowl.

Although it seems that half of Hollywood's leading men are vying for the part of the famed Caped Crusader, Gunn replied to a user on Threads who asked him if the rumor that Batman was currently being cast for the DCU was "complete BS." The DC Studios co-CEO retorted, "Yep." This suggests that a new star for Batman might be a long way off from being hired and tracks with what's known. However, The Brave and the Bold has been in limbo for some time. The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti was attached as the movie's director in 2023. Still, a quote from DC Studios' Peter Safran hinted that Muschietti is not as in the loop on The Brave and the Bold as had been assumed: "We’re developing the Brave and Bold script right now and he’ll be the first one to see it," (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Even with some confusion surrounding its director and no lead star, The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to explore the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his rambunctious preteen son Damian. Since Damian is the fifth hero to bear the mantle of Robin in the comics, the logical assumption is that many other Bat-Family characters could show up in The Brave and the Bold as well, like Dick Grayson and Tim Drake. Any other characters besides Batman and Damian remain unrevealed at this time.

Could Batman Show Up Before The Brave and the Bold?

DC Comics

With The Brave and the Bold's release date so far out, there's always the chance that James Gunn and his fellow creatives at DC Studios will look to introduce the Bat in an earlier DCU installment.

Even though no official statements have been offered on this, there are several spots on the upcoming slate that Batman could swoop into. Just don't expect him to make a cameo in July's Superman. That film is reportedly 100% locked, not to mention that Batman hasn't even been cast yet.

Beyond Superman, the DCU has projects like Supergirl, Lanterns, and Peacemaker Season 2 in the pipeline. But those, too, have completed production or are nearly there.

There is one movie in particular that seems built for a role for Bruce: Clayface. The body horror-steeped motion picture is due out in September 2026. Seeing as how Clayface is a member of Batman's infamous Rogues Gallery, it wouldn't be much of a leap to speculate that Gotham's protector could arrive to throw a few punches at his shapeshifting foe. Casting details for Clayface remain in the dark, though, with nothing but rumors piercing the fog.

It's worth mentioning that Batman has cropped up in the DCU on a technicality in Episode 6 of Creature Commandos. In animated form, the Dark Knight can be glimpsed from a distance, with a bolt of lightning in the night sky revealing the faintest details.

Furthermore, James Gunn implied that creative liberties were taken with Batman's Creature Commandos pop-in and that he wasn't "ready to commit" to the vigilante's live-action aesthetic.

Wherever Batman debuts in the DCU, it's hoped that this fresh take on the beloved character will be more tinged by the fantastical and supernatural than previous cinematic incarnations. After all, this version of Bruce is part of a world of other colorful superheroes such as Superman and Metamorpho. At the least, the giant penny and T-Rex statue should be present in the Batcave.