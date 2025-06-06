The 4 Actors Now Rumored to Lead DC Studios' First-Ever Batman Spin-off Movie

DC Studios is reportedly eyeing four actors for a leading role in the first Batman spin-off in the new DCU. The studio is in the process of rapidly expanding its new superhero universe, with 2025 already bringing the releases of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. Also waiting in the wings are Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II and a film based on the Batman villain, Clayface.

Clayface, aka Basil Karlo, is a shapeshifting member of Batman's Rogues Gallery. The film will reportedly depict Karlo as a B-movie actor who attempts to stay relevant in the industry by injecting himself with an experimental substance that allows him to reshape his form. The character has been used several times in animated and video game Batman projects, but has yet to be included in a live-action DC film.

The Clayface spin-off is written by horror specialist Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) and was given the green light by DC Studios head James Gunn in late 2024. Since then, things have been progressing quickly on the DC villain film, with director James Watkins (Speak No Evil) coming aboard and casting seemingly underway.

According to Aaron Couch and Borys Kit in The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter, four actors are set to screen test for the lead role of Clayface/Basil Karlo in the coming week.

These Are the Actors Rumored To Be the DCU’s New Clayface

George MacKay

George MacKay

English actor George MacKay is best known for his role in Sam Mendes' war film 1917 and the Stephen King adaptation 11.22.63.

MacKay was once said to be in contention for the Adam Warlock role in the MCU (which eventually went to fellow Brit, Will Poulter), so this could be the actor's chance to earn a spot in a different superhero cinematic universe.

Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth shot to stardom after becoming the face of young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The 30-year-old English actor also has a lead role in the Western drama Billy the Kid.

Blyth is no stranger to fronting big franchises, and his complex portrayal of Snow in The Hunger Games - a burgeoning and power-hungry sociopath - could lend itself to the psychological journey Clayface is bound for.

Jack O'Connell

Jack O'Connell

Another actor who is no stranger to playing a villain is Jack O'Connell. The actor recently had a bloodthirsty role in Ryan Coogler's Sinners, playing head vampire Remick. O'Connell is also set for a role in the zombie film 28 Years Later and its sequel The Bone Temple, as well as Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

The actor is clearly no stranger to the horror genre and big-budget IP, which could make him an ideal fit for the DCU and its Clayface film.

Leo Woodall

Leo Woodall

Leo Woodall rounds out this quadrant of Clayface potentials and will be familiar to fans from his roles in The White Lotus Season 2, Netflix's One Day, and Apple TV+'s Prime Target.

The shortlist for Clayface seems to have a penchant for British stars, which may hint that the DCU's Basil Karlo could be of British origins, or may at least use this accent in the film. Alan Tudyk took this approach for his voice role as Clayface in Harley Quinn, using an overly formal accent to emphasise the character's obsession with performance.

The Clayface movie is targeting a release date of September 11, 2026, and with casting rumors heating up, it seems like the film is on schedule.