The upcoming 2023 prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, features an impressive roster of talent.

Releasing Friday, November 17, Lionsgate's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set 64 years before the events of the original four-film Hunger Games series and during Panem's 10th Hunger Games.

Based on Suzanne Collins's prequel novel, the fifth and latest addition to the franchise follows young Coriolanus Snow and his relationship with District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Cast

The following is a list of the Hunger Games 2023 stars and the main cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, with more details on each actor and their respective character below:

Tom Blyth - Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow

Lionsgate

Coriolanus Snow may be the future President of Panem, but in the upcoming film, he's a young, ambitious opportunist from the Capitol assigned to mentor District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird.

Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow is played by Tom Blyth, an English actor known for his roles in The Gilded Age, Billy the Kid, and Benediction.

Rachel Zegler - Lucy Gray Baird

Lionsgate

Lucy may be from Katniss Everdeen's District 12, but according to director Francis Lawrence, Lucy Gray's "toolkit is different" as she's a singer and a member of the traveling musician group, the Covey.

Following her breakout role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Rachel Zegler recently appeared in 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods and is set to star in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White.

Josh Andrés Rivera - Sejanus Plinth

Lionsgate

A friend of Tom Blyth's Coriolanus and fellow Academy classmate, Plinth is originally from District 2 but now lives in the Capitol where he's chosen to serve as a District 2 mentor.

Prior to being cast in 2023's Hunger Games, Josh Andrés Rivera appeared in West Side Story and Cat Person.

Hunter Schafer - Tigris Snow

Lionsgate

Another returning character from the Jennifer Lawrence-led Hunger Games films, Tigris Snow is a fashion designer and future games stylist, as well as Coriolanus' cousin and confidante. During the events of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, Tigris proves to be a helpful ally for Katniss Everdeen.

While Eugenie Bondurant played Tigris in Mockingjay - Part 2, Euphoria's Hunter Schafer was cast to play the younger version of the character for Songbirds and Snakes.

Peter Dinklage - Casca “Cas” Highbottom

Lionsgate

The creator of the Hunger Games, Dean of the Academy, and head of the Hunger Games mentorship program, Casca "Cas" Highbottom not only has a contentious history with the Snow family but assigns "Coryo" Snow District 12, the poorest district in Panem.

One of the film's biggest names, the Emmy-award-winning Peter Dinklage is known for roles in Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War, Cyrano, and more.

Jason Schwartzman - Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman

Liosngate

The Hunger Games' original host and ancestor to Stanley Tucci's Caesar Flickerman, "Lucky" Flickerman is played by Wes Anderson favorite, Jason Schwartzman, who recently appeared in Astroid City and voiced the Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Viola Davis - Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Lionsgate

Panem's head gamemaker, Dr. Volumnia Gaul is a geneticist and teacher at the Capitol's university who takes an interest in Coriolanus Snow. She's also known for creating modified animals or Muttations for the Hunger Games events.

Another star-powered addition to the 2023 cast, Gaul is played by Viola Davis, an acclaimed Oscar winner and is known for various film and television projects such as Fences, The Help, and Air, as well as her role as Amanda Waller in Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad.

Fionnula Flanagan - Grandma'am

Fionnula Flanagan

Coriolanus and Tigris' grandmother, the Snow family matriarch is played by Fionnula Flanagan who's best known for The Others, The Guard, and Four Brothers.

Burn Gorman - Commander Hoff

Burn Gorman

Commander Hoff, the head of District 12's Peacekeepers, is played by The Dark Knight Rises and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio actor Burn Gorman.

Ashley Liao - Clemensia Dovecote

Ashley Liao

A fellow classmate of "Coryo" Snow, Ashley Liao from Taipei in Love and Fuller House is Clemensia Dovecote, the mentor for District 11.

Max Raphael - Festus Creed

Max Raphael

Another member of Snow's class, Festus Creed serves as the mentor for District 4's tribute.

Before Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Max Raphael appeared in Slaughterhouse Rulez and Black Beauty.

Zoe Renee - Lysistrata Vickers

Zoe Renee

Best known for The Quad and Jinn, Zoe Renee is Lysistrata Vickers, an Academy student and mentor to Jessup, the male tribute from District 12.

Nick Benson - Jessup

Nick Benson

Lucy Gray's fellow District 12 tribute, Jessup is played by Nick Benson from Disney+'s Big Shot.

Isobel Jesper Jones - Mayfair Lipp

Isobel Jesper Jones

Following her roles in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself and The Serpent King, Isobel Jesper Jones plays Mayfair Lipp, a rival of Lucy Gray's and the daughter of District 12's mayor.

George Somner - Spruce

George Somner

George Somner from Crawl and Sex Education is Spruce, a citizen from District 12.

Mackenzie Lansing - Coral

Mackenzie Lansing

Coral, District 4's female tribute, is played by Mackenzie Lansing from Mare of Easttown and The Creator.

Cooper Dillon - Mizzen

Cooper Dillon

Alongside Lansing is German actor Cooper Dillon as Mizzen, District 4's male tribute.

Hiroki Berrecloth - Treech

Hiroki Berrecloth

Treech, the male tribute from District 7, is played by newcomer Hiroki Berrecloth.

Kjell Brutscheidt - Tanner

Kjell Brutscheidt

German actor Kjell Brutscheidt is Tanner, the 10th Hunger Games' male tribute from District 10.

Dakota Shapiro - Billy Taupe

Dakota Shapiro

Australian actor Dakota Shapiro plays Billy Taupe, a member of the traveling musical group, the Covey, and Lucy Gray's former romantic interest.

Vaughan Reilly - Maude Ivory

Vaughan Reilly

Another member of the Covey, Maude Ivory is played by Vaughan Reilly, a voice actress who also appeared in Season 2 of Russian Doll.

Honor Gillies - Barb Azure

Honor Gillies

The Covey's Barb Azure is played by newcomer Honor Gillies in her first big-screen debut.

Eike Onyambu - Tam Amber

Eike Onyambu

Eike Onyambu, who's also making his first film debut, plays Tam Amber, a member of the traveling music group.

Konstantin Taffet - Clerk Carmine

Konstantin Taffet

Rounding out the Covey's list of musical performers and Songbirds and Snake's roster of new talent is Konstantin Taffet as Clerk Carmine.

Michael Greco - Strabo Plinth

Michael Greco

EastEnders and Revenge's Michael Greco plays the father of Josh Andrés Rivera's Sejanus Plinth.

Daniela Grubert - Mrs. Plinth

Michael Greco is joined by Drifter's Daniela Grubert as Mrs. Plinth.

Carl Spencer - Smiley

Rocketman's Carl Spencer plays Smiley, a Peacekeeper sent to District 12.

Scott Folan - Beanpole

Scott Folan

Scott Folan, from Blinded by the Light and Cyrano, also plays a District 12 Peacekeeper named Beanpole.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres in theaters on Friday, November 17.