Jason Schwartzman made an impactful Marvel debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Schwartzman has been a mainstay of Wes Anderson's films ever since making his film debut in 1998's Rushmore. Since then, the actor appeared in seven other Anderson movies, like The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs.

On the small screen, Schwartzman was featured prominently in Fargo Season 4 from FX as well as starring in the Bored to Death TV series.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Jason Schwartzman made the jump to Marvel as he voiced Spider-Verse 2's main villain, The Spot.

In Marvel Comics, Jonathan Ohn aka The Spot was a scientist who worked for the Kingpin and was later transformed into a being who has the ability to open interdimensional and smaller-scale portals after failing to reproduce Cloak's powers.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it was revealed that The Spot was a scientist at Alchemax who worked for the Kingpin during the events of the first film. In the 2018 movie, Ohn was caught in the explosion of the super-collider after Miles Morales and his fellow Spider-Men destroyed it, resulting in his transformation into an interdimensional villain.

More so, Schwartzman's Jonathan Ohn was also referred to as "The Bagel Guy" since Miles actually threw a bagel at the character when escaping from Alchemax (fans can catch this precise moment at the 50:10 mark of Into the Spider-Verse).

On top of the bagel-infused shenanigans, Spider-Verse 2 showed that the Spot blames Miles for his role in his villainous turn. After their brief yet meaningful first encounter, the Spot made a plan to travel across the Multiverse to find another super-collider to become even more powerful.

Unfortunately for Miles and the rest of the Multiverse, the Spot succeeded after locating the super-collider of Earth-50101, the universe of Spider-Man India.

The Spot ultimately became a being of pure dark energy who is capable of destroying entire dimensions. Not only that, but the villain promised to destroy everything and everyone Miles has ever loved, thus spelling bad news for his dad, Jefferson Davis.

What Will Be The Spot's Role in Spider-Verse 3?

At the end of Spider-Verse 2, it's clear that The Spot is poised to become the main big bad of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse already hinted that Jefferson Davis is destined to die, and the Spot is the main culprit. However, Miles Morales' determination to prevent his father's death could potentially lead to defeating the villain once and for all.

However, defeating the Spot is easier said than done since Miguel O'Hara and Spider-Woman are expected to do whatever it takes to not disrupt the canon event of Jefferson dying. Could the pair help the Spot fulfill his destiny of killing Miles' dad? It remains to be seen.

Given that the Spot has already reached the peak of his powers, Miles will definitely need all the help that he can get in order to defeat his interdimensional foe. The good news is that Gwen already assembled a team of Spider-rebels to help him get back home and try to stop the Spot before it's too late.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.