Did Spider-Verse 2 Just Spoil a Major Death In Its New Trailer?

The latest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer hinted that an important member of Miles Morales' family will die in the sequel.

In every Spider-Man story, the web-slinging protagonist suffers a tragedy in order to become the hero that the world needs. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showcased this plot point when Miles Morales' uncle, Aaron Davis (as the Prowler), died.

While Davis' death helped Miles' growth into Spider-Man, there's still a chance that someone close to him will bite the dust in his next adventure.

In fact, Spider-Verse 2's senior character animator Ere Santos teased that the sequel is "not a kid's movie," potentially indicating that something tragic will happen.

Spider-Verse 2 Trailer Teases Major Death

Sony Pictures released a brand-new international trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, showcasing new footage for the highly-anticipated sequel.

In the 90-second trailer, Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara explains to Miles that there are moments in being Spider-Man that are bad, noting that one has a "choice between saving one person and saving everyone:"

"There are moments in our stories that are the same for all of us. Some [are] good. Some [are] bad. You have a choice between saving one person and saving everyone. To me. that's an obvious choice."

During Spider-Man 2099's speech, footage of Miles Morales' dad, Jefferson Davis, was shown, with the character about to fall from high ground:

Sony Pictures

During this sequence, Miles appears to be busy fighting the Spot:

Sony Pictures

Unfortunately, Jefferson seems to be falling to his death in the trailer:

Sony Pictures

As expected, Miles tries to save him, but it seems that he is too late:

Sony Pictures

The full trailer can be seen below:

Will Jefferson Davis Die in Spider-Verse 2?

Spider-Verse 2's latest trailer strongly hinted that Jefferson Davis will bite the dust, implying that his death is inevitable.

In fact, this isn't the first time that Jefferson Davis met his demise during Miles Morales' heroic rise as Spider-Man.

In Insomniac's Spider-Man video game, Jefferson died protecting New York against a bomb threat from Mister Negative's Inner Demons. It's possible that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is taking inspiration from the game.

Moreover, the strong emotional relationship between Miles and his dad was at the crux of the first movie, and seeing the latter's death would definitely be devastating for the former and the audience.

On the flip side, there's a chance that the footage of Jefferson falling to his death is a vision or a bad dream of Miles. Spider-Verse 2 could surprise everyone if the sequel killed off Rio Morales instead of Jefferson Davis.

Interestingly, Rio's death already happened in Marvel Comics when she was accidentally shot by a police officer in Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #22.

Whatever the case, Miles is poised to experience tragedy in his next big screen outing.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, June 2.