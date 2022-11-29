New Spider-Verse 2 Merch Highlights Sequel’s 3 Main Characters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to swing in theaters in 2023, and marketing for Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Man movie appears is ramping up as official new Marvel merchandise emerged online.

The upcoming sequel is expected to explore a good chunk of other worlds that have Spider-Man in it, with Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 at the forefront. Alongside the future-based web-slinger, familiar faces are also set to return, with the likes of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Peter B. Parker coming back to help fend off a dangerous threat.

Aside from the main heroes, other fan-favorite characters from the Spider-Verse are also rumored to make an appearance, such as Tobey Maguire's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield's amazing web-slinger, and the MCU's hero portrayed by Tom Holland.

While much of the conversation has been centered around Spider-Man: No Way Home's main trio of heroes, a new batch of images emerged to remind fans of the sequel's three main characters.

Spider-Verse 2 Merch Highlights 3 Main Heroes

As shared by Twitter user @Furlow71, official new merchandise for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was revealed, highlighting the sequel's three main characters, namely Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099.

Miles Morales swings into action in this new promo art for Spider-Verse 2:

Sony

A special look at Spider-Verse 2's main trio is showcased in this concept art, but Miles stands out with his brand-new suit:

Sony

Miles, Gwen, and Miguel strike a pose as they prepare to defend the Multiverse in this official image:

Sony

A few different looks at Miles Morales' costume in the Spider-Verse sequel were also displayed:

Sony

Miles and Miguel team up against an unknown threat in this new promo art:

Sony

How Will the Main Heroes Unite in Spider-Verse 2?

This new batch of promotional art for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse appears to cement the fact that the sequel's story will mainly revolve around Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and the newcomer to the franchise, Spider-Man 2099.

Aside from the confirmation that the Spider-Men will go up against a dangerous villain known as the Spot, not much is known about the sequel's plot. There's a good chance that these three heroes will be at the forefront or even the direct targets of the villain, requiring the other Spider-Men to step up.

One of the designs also revealed an upgraded suit for Miles, which could potentially be given by him by none other than Miguel O'Hara.

Spider-Verse 2 producer Phil Lord previously noted that Spider-Man 2099 serves as the "leader of a band of fighters" in the sequel, indicating that he's the one responsible for these heroes. That said, it seems that Miles and Gwen will be his key allies, with both of them potentially serving as his guide and moral compass on choosing which Spider-Man Variant to trust amid the Spot's attack.

Whatever the case, it looks like the animated sequel will all boil down to the story of trust as Miles and Gwen encounter more Spider-Man Variants like them in their Multiversal adventure.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023.