Spider-Verse 2 Reveals Dangerous Main Villain With New Merch (Photos)

While Tom Holland's Spider-Man waits patiently for his return to the MCU, Sony Pictures is busy developing the web-slinger's story in the animated sphere. This continues next year with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to one of the most beloved superhero movies of all time in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

With this new outing facing a six-month delay until next summer, Across the Spider-Verse has already kickstarted its marketing campaign as fans wait to see what Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy will be up to on their trip through the Multiverse. This recently included the sequel's first official poster, teasing Miles' upcoming battle with Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, who was introduced as a new powerful character in the first movie's post-credits scene.

Additionally, Miles and his team will have to find their footing (and webbing) against an intense new villain in Jason Schwartzman's Spot, who can send anybody to anywhere in the Multiverse. Recently, fans even got a new look at this terrifying antagonist through an image of a new action figure promoting the sequel.

Spot Featured in Spider-Verse 2 Toy

Instagram user @toyshiz shared a look at a new toy from the marketing for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse centered on The Spot, the movie's main villain.

The Spot is shown standing and ready to fight, with an extra pair of arms coming out of his shoulders through portals in the Multiverse.

The back of the packaging shows off more of what the action figure can do, along with attachments that can hook onto the core toy.

Also included on the back is the following description, teasing The Spot's role in the upcoming Spider-Verse sequel:

"If The Spot can realize the true power of his abilities, he could become a threat to the entire universe."

Spot-Shined and Ready for Spider-Verse 2

While The Spot hasn't been utilized in many Spider-Man stories either in the comics or the on the screen, it seems clear that he'll be a force to be reckoned with for Miles Morales. Particularly with this movie exploring the vast reaches of the Multiverse and how dangerous it could be to travel across inter-dimensional borders, his powers will likely be quite tough to handle as he sends his enemies through one portal after another.

Unfortunately, with the movie still such a long time away from releasing, it may still be a while until fans learn more about what motivates The Spot and why he's pulling his antics in multiple universes.

He'll have plenty to handle in his own right, as Miles and Gwen will also have other heroes like Spider-Punk and Ben Reilly by their sides to stop whatever mayhem the villain has planned. Hopefully, this toy will open the door for more information to be revealed about The Spot, along with other heroes and villains in this movie, as the promotional tour continues to push forward.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 2, 2023.