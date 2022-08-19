First Spider-Verse 2 Poster Released Online

Many fans across the world claim Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse to be not only one of the best Spidey films ever but also potentially one of the most incredible pieces of animated storytelling ever. With how successful it was, it was no surprise that a sequel was greenlit fairly quickly—one which has already been split into two parts.

The first entry will be released on June 2, 2023, and will see the return of both Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen for a new adventure throughout the Multiverse. Instead of going up against Kingpin, this time the duo will have to contend with Spot, whose body is covered in interdimensional portals that he throws and controls at will.

The first trailer for the project looks like the story won’t be missing the beat, not to mention how it’ll be retaining its highly praised art style. That footage also gave a good look at Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, whose hero was teased at the end of Into the Spider-Verse.

Now, the film’s producer has offered up a new image showing a gorgeous new poster for the highly anticipated project.

A New Spider-Verse Poster

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has gotten an official poster. The film's producer, Christopher Miller, posted the gorgeous new piece of art on Twitter, where he said: "Here is a fun little poster made for the Across the Spider-Verse crew."

The image can be seen below.

Marvel

What Can Fans Expect Going Across the Spider-Verse?

Marvel

The art style for these movies is nothing short of phenomenal. Since this upcoming sequel will be jumping through multiple realities, the visuals are set to truly evolve—giving the artists behind the scenes the opportunity to flaunt their amazing talent.

So, what can fans actually expect from the finished project?

For one, the scope of the project has been teased as being on a “grand scale” while also still offering a “personal story." The creatives are also very confident in the film’s villain, who they claim has limitless potential both visually and in terms of storytelling.

The main characters will also be meeting some new Spidey Variants this time around. Among them seem to be the fan-favorite Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman Cyborg, and Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider.

It’s unknown if anyone other than Gwen is making a return, but Miles’ old friends from his debut adventure will certainly show up at some point, if not in Across the Spider-Verse, maybe in the third outing.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently set to release in theaters worldwide on June 2, 2023.