Spider-Verse 2 Merch Spoils Another New Spider-Man In the Sequel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be a direct sequel to the 2018 hit Sony Animated picture Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. According to the first teaser release, Across the Spider-Verse will see the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacey/Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and newcomer Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Peter B. Parker, Peter Porker, Spider-Man Noir, and Peni Parker assembled the first team in Spider-Verse, but it still remains unknown how many of those characters will return.

The Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, will be the main antagonist in Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel will also build off of an already large team of Spider-People from the first film, and actor Jorma Taccone is joining as the voice of The Vulture as well.

As the movie gets closer to its delayed June 2, 2023 release date, more characters continue to be revealed.

Spider-Verse Spoils Spider-Punk

Recent images surfaced on Twitter of the toys for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featuring Spider-Punk. In the comics, Spider-Punk aka Hobie Brown is from Earth-138 and often wields an electric guitar, along with his web shooters.

The first toy is described as a "Spider-Punk Web Blast" that seemingly combines Spider-Punk's equipment into one. He is shown shredding the guitar while also swinging from building to building:

@MCUMarvels

The second photo shows a more traditional Spider-Man mask, but this time it features Spider-Punk's eye-catching horns poking out of the top:

@MCUMarvel

Here's a better look at what Spider-Punk could fully look like in Across the Spider-Verse:

Marvel Comics

The Spider-Verse Continues to Grow

The wonderful thing about these movies is that Sony Animation has an endless supply of multiverse characters to choose from. Spider-Man 2099 will clearly play a large role after his cameo in the first film, but the surrounding Spider-Men/Women will be fascinating to see develop.

Fans can expect this sequel to go even bigger than the first with more multiverse jumping and a bevy of newly introduced heroes and villains. Spider-Punk should be a welcome addition to add comedic relief, similar to several of the Spider-Family surrounding Miles Morales in Spider-Verse.

Writer Christopher Miller recently stated that "the scale is grand," but "the story is personal" in Across the Spider-Verse. After producing one of the unanimously beloved Spider-Man films, fans are hoping to view a similar product next June.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.