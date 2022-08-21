New Spider-Verse 2 Merch Spoils First Look at Spider-Punk Superhero (Photos)

Spider-Man has long been famous for his endless crazy and unique Variants, making him more closely associated with the Multiverse than any other hero. That has proven more true than ever in recent years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse threw an animated Miles Morales headfirst into heroic action with several of his web-slinging counterparts.

The animated blockbuster brought together Miles Morales and Peter Parker's Spider-Man, as well as Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and Peni Parker. Following the immense success of the first installment, the Multiversal Spider-Man franchise will soon be back with two sequels already in the pipeline that are expected to bring in even more unique wall-crawlers.

June 2023's Across the Spider-Verse has already been confirmed to bring Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, Scarlet Spider, and Spider-Punk into the picture. Early merchandise has already begun to reveal the first peaks at many of these new heroes, and that trend continues now with Spider-Punk.

First Look at Across the Spider-Verse's Spider-Punk

Twitter user @_Ben_Reilly shared the first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Spider-Punk which was revealed via new merchandise to promote the flick.

Spider-Punk can first be seen alongside Cyborg Spider-Woman, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man 2099, and Miles Morales on the front of, what appears to be, a jigsaw.

Marvel

Spider-Punk sports a Union Jack on his sleeve, indicating this iteration may be British. The change of origin from the character's American origin appears to be in reference to the original concept for the character coming from an early design for Spider-Man UK.

Marvel

A second image offers a better look at the Rockstar superhero in his full suit as it will appear in the animated sequel.

Marvel

Who is Spider-Verse's Spider-Punk?

Spider-Punk, aka Hobart Brown, was introduced as a homeless teenager on Earth-138, on which Norman Osborn is President. Brown gained his powers from a spider that irradiated thanks to toxic waste dumping by Osborn, who he went on to kill with a guitar and eventually unmask himself to the world as their savior.

The Rockstar Spider-Man may not be the most famous Variant of the wall-crawler, but he has become more popular than ever in recent years after appearing as an available outfit for Peter Parker in Insomniac's beloved Spider-Man game - which just recently was released on PC.

Who knows whether Spider-Punk will prove to be among the sequel's central characters or just end up being a cameo - the movie has been promised to feature over 200 characters. But his starring role in the merchandise may indicate a prominent role in the team's fight against The Spot.

At this time a voice actor for Spider-Punk has yet to be announced, but hopefully, Sony will offer confirmation of his casting in the near future. Across the Spider-Verse was originally planned to hit theaters already in April 2022, which is what has led to so many merchandise leaks surfacing with these first looks.

Nonetheless, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse set to hit theaters in about 10 months on June 2, 2023, marketing ought to kick into gear in the coming months, especially following the recent reveal of the first poster.