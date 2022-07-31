Spider-Verse 2: Sony Reveals First Look at Spider-Woman Cyborg (Photos)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is poised to be a grand Multiversal adventure featuring many variants of the titular web-slinger. The highly-anticipated sequel to Into the Spider-Verse is confirmed to bring back Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Peter B. Parker while also introducing new characters like Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099.

While the exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, it has been confirmed that the Spider-Variants will band together to go up against a scary new villain called The Spot. Not only that, but the film's directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, revealed that Across the Spider-Verse has "240 characters" and "takes place in 6 universes."

Now, a new character has been confirmed to be featured in the upcoming animated sequel based on an official image of the film's merchandise.

Another Spider-Man Joins the Multiverse Epic

Twitter user @preterniadotcom uncovered evidence that a new Spider-Man variant will join the adventure of Miles Morales and his allies in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Based on the image of official new merchandise of the movie, Cyborg Spider-Woman is set to appear in the Marvel sequel:

Marvel

The collectible figure reveals Cyborg Spider-Woman's muscular body, which is highlighted by a massive canon on her right hand:

Twitter

In Marvel Comics, the only reference to Cyborg Spider-Woman was during the Edge of Spider-Verse storyline, a mini-series focusing on the team-up between several never-before-seen characters from across the Multiverse, such as a Spider-Man that turns into an actual spider and Spider-Gwen.

The character's animated debut in the Spider-Verse sequel is potentially her first appearance on-screen:

Twitter

How Cyborg Spider-Woman Fits in the Spider-Verse Sequel

This latest merchandise confirmed that Cyborg Spider-Woman will join team Spider-Man alongside Spider-Punk, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Peter B. Parker, and Spider-Man 2099 in the movie.

Given that Cyborg Spider-Woman has no significant role in Marvel Comics, it's possible that Across the Spider-Verse will include the character in a major way in the film's storyline.

In the original Spider-Verse comic, Cyborg Spider-Man had a major role in defeating Karn, a member of the Inheritors who is obsessed with killing those with spider-powers across the Multiverse. However, the character died when Daemos, a totem hunter, destroyed him upon the arrival of the Inheritors on his Earth.

In the movie, it's likely that Cyborg Spider-Woman (a gender-bent version of Cyborg Spider-Man) will be recruited by either Miles Morales or Miguel O'Hara in the battle against The Spot. The character's expertise in fighting combined with her cybernetic enhancements could prove to be a solid advantage for team Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to premiere in theaters on June 2, 2023.