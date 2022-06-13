Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Reveals First Look at Scary New Villain

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proved to be a surprise breakout hit for Sony as the animated adventure ended up being both a critical, financial, and award-winning success. Having been introduced to Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker, and more, fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since - particularly now that the Multiverse is all-the-rage in Hollywood.

Next June, Across the Spider-Verse will bring back the gang while debuting Spider-Woman and Spider-Man 2099, leading to a total of 200 characters in the sequel. Up until now, it's been unclear who the Spidery team will be taking on next; last time around they faced off against Kingpin as he attempted to bring alternate Variants of his family into his universe from across the Multiverse.

As Sony highlights the highly-anticipated flick at Annecy Festival, the studio revealed the film's villain, along with a new scene description.

Into the Spider-Verse 2 Villain Unveiled

The Sony Pictures Animation Twitter account offered the first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse villain, The Spot, confirming he will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman.

Sony

The post offered a description of The Spot, noting he is "covered in interdimensional portals" and can create portals to "transport objects and people at will:"

"Spot's whole body is covered in interdimensional portals (made to feel like "living ink") that can send him anywhere he wants to go. He can also make these portals appear out of thin air to transport objects and people at will. This spells trouble for Miles…"

Sony

The debut look at The Spot offers a clever example of his powers as Miles Morales kicks him, only for that kick to come through the other side of a portal and hit Spider-Gwen.

Sony

A description of a clip shared at the Annecy Festival mentions Miles running later for a meeting before his Spidey Sense sets off:

"In our second Across the #SpiderVerse clip we shared with the #AnnecyFestival audience, Miles is running late for a meeting between him, his parents, and school counselor (voiced by Rachel Dratch). Miles has a ton on his mind from getting into the school of his dreams, to keeping his city safe, to being a good son to his parents. It’s a lot! Not to mention… something seems to be setting off his Spidey Sense…"

Who is Spider-Man's The Spot?

The Spot's interdimensional powers make him the perfect threat for Across the Spider-Verse's heroic team to face next. As the Multiversal villain begins his attacks in The Spotted Dimension, he has been known to be invisible to Spidey Sense, which will no doubt make him a tough threat for Miles and the gang.

Marvel Comics

The Spotted Dimension offers the means behind The Spot's travel as it amounts to something of a crossroads dimension and a white void. Johnathon Ohnn first gained his abilities after being transported into the dimension while working as a scientist for Kingpin, who was conducting his own scientific experiments in the first film.

Marvel Comics

One of The Spot's few weaknesses is his inability to create an unlimited number of warping portals, as he is limited to those across his body. Spider-Man has previously been able to defeat the reality-hopping villain by exhausting his supply of portals. Perhaps the union of Spider-people will replicate this plan to defeat him in the animated sequel.

Across the Spider-Verse was initially marketed as a two-part event, but the follow-up has since been renamed Beyond the Spider-Verse. There's no telling whether The Spot will feature in both sequels, as he will also be joined by a new incarnation of the Vulture for the second installment.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023.