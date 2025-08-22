10 Movie & TV Franchises That Still Need A Lego Game

While the LEGO game franchise has visited many worlds, there are 10 notable absentees from movies and TV that deserve a chance. TT Games has found great success with the LEGO license in adapting pop culture's most iconic franchises into its unique gameplay format. In the past, fans have been treated to adaptations of Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, The Incredibles, The LEGO Movie, and the Marvel and DC universes.

The last offering from TT Games arrived in 2022 with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which threw the usual gameplay loop out the window and brought in modernized shooting and camera mechanics. The studio recently announced LEGO Batman: The Legend of the Dark Knight as its next title to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 with an original storyline that ropes in elements of the DC superhero's most iconic movies.

After that, there's no telling what TT Games has planned next for the LEGO treatment, but there are 10 movie and TV franchises that deserve a go...

10 LEGO Games That Need to Happen After 2026's Batman

Doctor Who

TT Games

Fans got a taste of what LEGO Doctor Who could look like in LEGO Dimensions, which took them through "The Dalek Extermination of Earth," playing as Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor and facing the Time Lord's greatest foes. The LEGO Doctor could even regenerate between his many incarnations upon death.

Doctor Who may have a more mature spin-off coming soon, but the Time Lord's 62 years of sci-fi adventures are ripe for family-friendly fun. After all, The Doctor has had many faces, companions, friends, and enemies throughout his trips to alien worlds and dramatic attempts to save the universe.

In terms of the LEGO games' problem-solving side, The Doctor's genius intellect and trusty Sonic Screwdriver unlock endless possibilities to be explored through an adaptation of some of his most iconic episodes.

James Bond

007

While LEGO games usually lean into sci-fi or fantasy worlds, the James Bond spy franchise would also have a lot to offer in a different style than ever before, thanks to its long history that already spans 25 movies.

Not only could LEGO James Bond offer a highlight reel of decades of history, TT Games could also bring on board strong writers to deliver a completely original 007 tale with its own Bond, with familiar characters being unlockable too.

For LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, TT Games created a completely new gameplay take with more 3rd-person-action-based shooting mechanics, which could lend itself well to James Bond's spy style.

How to Train Your Dragon

Dreamworks

The How to Train Your Dragon tale spans three movies that could be neatly sliced into LEGO levels, and it would be more appropriate now than ever. Universal already delivered one of the best live-action adaptations ever this year, and it is showing no signs of slowing down with a sequel set for 2027.

In the same way that LEGO Jurassic World allowed players to unlock a multitude of dinosaurs, a How to Train Your Dragon adaptation could feature everybody's favorite dragons, navigating the skies and land of Burke.

Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings proved just how well fantasy worlds can translate into bricky style, and How to Train Your Dragon could offer more of the same, possibly alongside some more intricate flight systems.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix's cultural phenomenon, Stranger Things, is undeniably worthy of being the first LEGO game completely based on a TV show. Its expansive supernatural world would certainly be a unique choice, allowing players to control The Party and dive into the Upside Down in spooky LEGO form, albeit with more jokes.

While playing through the show's five seasons (the last of which will premiere on Netflix in a historic way this year), gamers could explore an open-world Hawkins in ordinary and Upside Down form, even utilizing Eleven's chaotic abilities.

The supernatural tales of Stranger Things could work perfectly in LEGO form, but are unlikely to receive such a treatment due to an adult rating and horror themes, neither of which lend well to a kid-friendly video game.

The MCU Infinity Saga

Marvel Studios

There are already three LEGO Marvel games, two of which told original stories in the superhero mythos, while LEGO Marvel's Avengers pulled from several MCU movies from Phases 1 and 2. But, as the game was released in 2016, it was unable to capitalize on the full Infinity Saga storyline.

There's no denying gamers would be eager to play through the best bits of the Infinity Saga in blocky style, all building toward a face-off with Thanos. As players go through the many movies, they could pick up new heroes and villains to play as along the way, with explorable worlds from Asgard to New York.

As the MCU is still going and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, there is even potential for DLC or a sequel that dives into the Multiverse Saga and unlocks the more recently introduced heroes from Phases 4, 5, and 6.

Harry Potter

TT Games

The Harry Potter franchise already got its LEGO adaptation across two games, Years 1-4 and Years 5-7. But, much like how Star Wars recently got another run with The Skywalker Saga, the Wizarding World may require the same treatment.

Harry Potter's magical adventures could benefit from TT Games' more recent gameplay improvements, which could elevate the spell-casting to another level while creating an even more thorough open world.

As HBO prepares to remake the Harry Potter story for a seven-season TV show, there may be no better time to capitalize on the revived interest. Additionally, TT Games could expand on its previous adaptation with levels based on the three Fantastic Beasts movies, rewinding time to the early 20th century.

Wicked

TT Games

Follow the Yellow (LEGO) Brick Road...

Wicked was already the biggest musical of all time, but it has taken the world by storm once more thanks to the two-part movie adaptation. The big-screen flick has prompted LEGO to get in on the fun, with a series of sets to accompany it.

Undeniably, the greatest sales pitch behind a LEGO Wicked video game comes from the Land of Oz and the gorgeous, colorful open world it could provide. Be it walking through the halls of Shiz University, trekking through Munchkin Country, or admiring the Emerald City, there is much to offer here.

A video game adaptation could allow gamers to explore Elphaba's tale across Wicked-based levels, but also go on Dorothy's adventures in The Wizard of Oz.

Worlds of Pixar

TT Games

LEGO The Incredibles already brought one major Pixar franchise to life, but with only two movies to pull from for now, the content was somewhat limited. Instead of selecting just one specificity, TT Games could broaden across the Pixar landscape to include other major franchises and original movies.

Such a game could have several smaller sandbox worlds to explore, such as Andy's bedroom from Toy Story, the factory from Monsters Inc., the Scottish wilderness from Brave, and the town of Radiator Springs from Cars.

As opposed to retelling entire movies in brick-built form, LEGO Worlds of Pixar could choose the most gameplay-friendly moments from many movies, which would also leave an expansive cast of whimsical unlockable characters.

One Piece

LEGO

As Netflix's live-action remake gears up for Season 2, popular anime One Piece recently got the LEGO treatment with some exciting sets. The sea-faring fantasy world filled with adventure, action, and intrigue and the LEGO games' familiar blend of exploration and problem solving may be a match made in heaven.

Based on the One Piece manga series, a LEGO game would have over 1000 characters to pull from and 111 volumes to adapt, and the story is showing no sign of slowing down, with new chapters being released to this day.

The adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in search of the mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" could span endless levels, cherry-picking the most gameplay-rich stories so far.

The many islands of the Grand Line would allow for a varied, vibrant open world to explore, navigating them with your own ship. Meanwhile, One Piece has plenty of unique characters with their own aesthetics and gameplay potential.

Avatar

LEGO

Many of these LEGO game pitches have revolved around their potential for a deep and vibrant open world to explore in this crazy format, but none quite reach the potential of Pandora from James Cameron's Avatar.

LEGO Avatar may be best saved for after 2031, by which time Cameron will have completed his five-movie Pandora saga, over two decades after it began.