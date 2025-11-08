Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Confirmed To Introduce 11 New Devil Fruit Users

One Piece Season 2 will introduce audiences to a whole swath of new Devil Fruit users for the Straw Hats to cross paths with. Netflix's One Piece series originally debuted in 2023, bringing Eiichiro Oda's beloved pirating manga and anime to live-action for the first time. As a part of this swash-buckling adventure, audiences were introduced to series hero Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy), an aspiring pirate captain who was granted rubber-limbed stretching powers by a mysterious crop known as the Devil Fruit.

In One Piece lore, a Devil Fruit is a supernatural fruit that grants the eater unique powers, like Luffy's stretching powers and Buggy the Clown's ability to break his body into pieces.

Fans of the manga/anime will know that, as the One Piece story progresses, the number of Devil Fruit users grows exponentially, with nearly every new friend and foe bringing their own unique Devil Fruit power.

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece show is set to tackle several big-name arcs from the original series (read more about the One Piece Season 2 arcs here), bringing with it a handful of new Devil Fruit users.

Every New Devil Fruit User in One Piece Season 2

Tony Tony Chopper (Mikaela Hoover)

Tony Tony Chopper

One of the most significant new additions to the One Piece cast in Season 2 will be fan-favorite character, Tony Tony Chopper. This walking, talking reindeer character ate a Devil Fruit that allows the character to transform into a bipedal reindeer-human hybrid at will.

Tony Tony Chopper is one of the most beloved members of the Straw Hat Crew, joining Luffy and the gang during the iconic Drum Island Arc. The character will be played by Superman star Mikaela Hoover, and will be depicted on-screen in full CGI. After coming to need an on-deck doctor, the Straw Hats recruit Tony Tony Chopper to be their resident medical professional on call, marking the sixth member to join what will become the great Straw Hat Fleet.

Monkey D. Dragon (Rigo Sanchez)

Rigo Sanchez / Monkey D. Dragon

They say the Devil Fruit does not fall far from the tree, as Luffy's father indeed possesses some Devil Fruit-induced powers of his own. Introduced during the upcoming Loguetown Arc (which Season 2 is set to adapt, Monkey D. Dragon is Luffy's biological father and founder of the Revolutionary Army.

What's most interesting about Monkey D. Dragon's history with the Devil Fruit is that it has not yet been revealed what his specific Devil Fruit user powers actually are, but it is widely accepted that he has at least eaten one. Monkey D. Dragon (played by Dean Damonse) comes in to save the da during Loguetown, helping Luffy after he is captured by the terrifying Smoker.

Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso)

Sophia Anne Caruso / Miss Goldenweek

Miss Goldenweek is another member of the Devil Fruit users among the One Piece Season 2 cast whose powers remain a mystery. As a member of the Baroque Works and partner to Mr. 3, she would be one of two Baroque Works agents not to have consumed the Devil Fruit if she, in fact, does not have a set of enhanced abilities.

The prevailing theory among fans is that the character picked up an acuity for the arts after consuming a Devil Fruit, given that she is seen as a skilled painter in both the anime and manga. Miss Goldenweek is introduced during the Little Garden Arc, where she comes up against the Straw Hats as they escort the lovable Princess Vivi.

Mr. 5 (Camrus Johnson)

Camrus Johnson / Mr. 5

Going under the pseudoname Mr. 5, Gem is another member of Baroque Works who stands in the Straw Hats' way during the events of Season 2. The long and lanky agent works with Miss Valentine to track down Luffy and his friends as they attempt to keep Princess Vivi safe.

Mr. 5 devoured the "Bomb Bomb" Devil Fruit, which allows him to create powerful explosions from any part of his body. A side effect of these explosive powers includes an immunity to all explosive force, making him near unbeatable on the battlefield. Former Batwoman TV actor Camrus Johnson will bring the character to life in the live-action One Piece series.

Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn)

Jazzara Jaslyn / Miss Valentine

Miss Valentine (aka Mikita) is another agent of Baroque Works who possesses the powers of the mysterious Devil Fruit. This Devil Fruit user can change her weight at the turn of a dime. One moment she may be as light as a feather and another as heavy as the great whale Laboon.

She works with Mr. 5 in her pursuit of the Straw Hats during the Whiskey Peak and Little Garden Arcs. Like the rest of her Baroque Works cohorts, she hopes to bring the Straw Hats to justice and capture their stowaway Princess Vivi.

Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian)

David Dastmalchian / Mr. 3

Mr. 3 is essentially a living candle, using his Devil Fruit powers to manipulate and manifest candle wax at will. This may seem like a bit of an odd power, but it comes in handy, as he can use it for everything from fashioning small wax bullets to trapping his enemies in place.

He comes onto the Straw Hats' radar during the events of the Little Garden arc, as yet another Baroque Works agent hunting down the lovable band of swashbucklers.

Smoker (Callum Kerr)

Callum Kerr / Smoker

After being teased during One Piece Season 1's post-credit scene, the venreable Smoker will finally make his live-action debut in the second season of Netflix's acclaimed adaptation. Smoker is one of One Piece's longest-standing villains, serving as an antagonistic force for literally hundreds of chapters of the One Piece manga.

The cigar-chomping Marine is not just a fearsome face, but also possesses some Devil Fruit powers of his own. Thanks to the "Smoke-Some" Fruit, the brooding big bad can transform into clouds of smoke. If that were not enough, he can even control the density of the smoke, making it solid at points. Smoker is easily one of the most exciting new additions to One Piece Season 2, with Scottish actor Callum Kerr taking on the role.

Wapol (Rob Colletti)

Rob Colletti / Wapol

Wapol is just one of several villainous personalities the Straw Hats will have to contend with in Season 2. Sporting purple spiked hair and a metallic face, this character uses his big mouth for evil. Thanks to the "Munch-Munch" Devil Fruit, Wapol can extend his mouth to any size and take the form of anything he's eaten.

The character is the primary antagonist of the Drum Island Arc. He runs a toy company on the titular island in question while also ruling as king of the frost-coated domain.

Dalton (Ty Keogh)

Ty Keogh / Dalton

Once standing alongside Wapol in the Drum Island throne room was Dalton. The hard-nosed former royal guard teams up with the Straw Hats, becoming a key ally in their fight across the snowy landmass.

Dalton's Devil Fruit allows him to transform into a bison whenever he so chooses, giving him added strength as well as incredible speed.

Mr. 0 / Crocodile (Joe Manganiello)

Joe Manganiello / Mr. 0

Joe Manganiello's Mr. 0 (aka Crocodile) is the head of the Baroque Works snake in One Piece Season 2. Known as one of the Warlords of the Sea, Crocodile has carefully pieced together a sea-spanning crime empire that the Straw Hats are ready to shake to its core.

After eating the "Sand-Sand" Fruit, Crocodile can create, control, and transform into sand. Because of this, simply gunshots and strikes of a sword will not kill him as he can reform his body in the blink of an eye.

Miss All-Sunday / Robin (Lera Abova)

Lera Abova / Nico Robin

While she may start the series out as a villain, fans should be on the lookout for a heroic turn for Miss All-Sunday (aka Nico Robin). The character initially makes her debut during the Whiskey Peak arc as the Vice President of Paroque Works. However, over time, she eventually joins the Straw Hats as their resident archaeologist.

Miss All-Sunday (who will be played by Lera Abova in live-action) can duplicate parts of her body thanks to her Devil Fruit.