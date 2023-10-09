One Piece Season 2 Cast: Every Character Expected to Appear

A second season for Netflix's live-action One Piece series was officially announced, building upon the stellar Season 1 cast with a whole new batch of characters.

Led by Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, the live-action One Piece cast faithfully brought to life the beloved world of Eiichiro Oda's pirating anime, racking up stellar viewership numbers and rave reviews.

This led the streamer to green light Season 2, as the One Piece creative team ventures further into this swashbuckling adventure. According to series cinematographer Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, they have "definitely started writing" Season 2.

So with the ball rolling toward the sophomore season, here is every character expected to return.

All the Characters Expected for One Piece Season 2

Luffy - Iñaki Godoy

Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy is the lovable captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. He wants nothing more than to find the elusive One Piece and become the king of the pirates. Luffy is also known for his rubber man powers, with the ability to warp and stretch his body at will.

Season 1 saw Luffy assemble the first iteration of his Straw Hat crew, procure a ship, and take down the villainous Arlong. The second season will likely see the character back in the spotlight, as his team of pirates ventures toward the Grand Line in search of Gold Roger's famous treasure.

Nami - Emily Rudd

Nami (played by Emily Rudd) is the Going Merry's navigator, having joined the Straw Hats despite efforts to betray them in Season 1. She came across Luffy early in the first batch of episodes as she attempted to steal a map to the Grand Line that Godoy's Straw Hat captain was also on the hunt for.

After teases of searching for a doctor to join the Straw Hats in the first season, the second will likely cover the events of the Little Island and Drum Mountain Arcs where Nami falls ill, making the team's probe for a medical professional even more urgent as they try to save their navigator.

Usopp - Jacob Gibson

Jacob Gibson's Usopp is expected to return for One Piece Season 2. Usopp is the cowardly tall-tale-telling sniper of the Straw Hat crew, joining the band of pirates after they helped him save his home of Syrup Island and come into possession of their iconic ship, the Going Merry.

Following the events of Arlong Park, Usopp and the rest of the Straw Hats become even closer, something that will almost certainly affect the Straw Hat sniper. Given the live-action series made some significant cuts surrounding Usopp in Season 1, hopefully, the character gets his moment to shine in the next batch of episodes.

Sanji - Taz Skylar

The most recent member to join the Straw Hat crew was Taz Skylar's Sanji. Sanji is a cooler-than-cool chef who heads off on a life of adventure on the Going Merry after getting a blessing from his mentor/guardian Zeff. Sanji now finds himself cooking for the crew as their full-time cook.

Sanji only just joined the Straw Hat Pirates toward the end of Season 1, helping the team take down Arlong and his Fish-men. In Season 2, fans can get a deeper dive into how Sanji does business, including his penchant for clandestine battle tactics.

Zoro - Mackenyu

Roronoa Zoro (more commonly referred to as simply Zoro) is a sure thing for One Piece Season 2, with Mackenyu likely back in the role. Zoro is the master swordsman of the Straw Hats who is on a quest to become the greatest sword-wielder to ever live.

Given the likelihood that Season 2 will tackle the first few arcs of the Arabasta Saga, the series will dive further into Zoro's backstory and his history with the dastardly Baroque Works.

Garp - Vincent Regan

After playing one of the primary villains and chasing around the Straw Hats throughout One Piece Season 1, Vincent Regan's Garp showed some compassion toward the merry band of pirates in the first season's finale. It was then revealed that the much-feared Marine vice admiral was, in fact, the grandfather of series protagonist Luffy.

This cliffhanger left audiences wondering whether Garp was going to continue his pursuit of the Straw Hat Pirates or not. Surely, this was a short-lived bout of empathy for the high-ranking Marine, and he will be hot on their tail yet again in Season 2.

Koby - Morgan Davies

Koby (played by Morgan Davies) is an enterprising young Marine cadet and reformed member of Alvida's pirate crew. During Season 1, Koby earned the trust of Vice Admiral Garp, helping the Marine in his quest to take down the biggest pirates in the East Blue.

The pink-haired recruit will only become more ingrained in the Marine way of life in Season 2, potentially even coming to blows with his former friend Luffy, who was responsible for his joining the Marine force in the first place.

Buggy the Clown - Jeff Ward

Another one of the big bads of Season 1, Jeff Ward's Buggy the Clown is not done in this high-seas adventure. This colorful pirate captain captured Luffy during the events of Season 1, with the Straw Hats doing battle with this super-powered sailor.

While the Straw Hats ended up using Buggy's head (thanks to his disassembling abilities) to help them find Arlong in the first season, the clown pirate will almost surely flip back to being an adversary in Season 2. If the next batch of episodes tackles the events of the Loguetown Arc, then it will see Buggy team up with the villainous Alvida to take on the Going Merry crew.

Helmeppo - Aidan Scott

Helmeppo (played by Aidan Scott) is the cowardly son of Marine Captain "Axe Hand" Morgan and a new recruit to the Marines alongside Kody. The character first saw Koby as a rival amongst the Marine ranks but came to appreciate his prowess in hunting down pirates.

It remains unknown just how involved Helmeppo, Garp, and Koby will be in Season 2 as the series' central trio of marines does not play a super big part in some of the upcoming storylines. However, seeing how much focus they got in Season 1, perhaps some changes will be made to include them.

Alvida - Ilia Isorelýs Paulino

Alvida (brought to life by Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) is the captain of the Alvida Pirates and the first antagonist Luffy comes across in the events of the series. After stowing away on her ship, Luffy befriends Koby, does battle with Alvida, and escapes all before the end of the first episode.

While Alvida was not heard from much after Luffy and Koby made their daring escape in Season 1, she will seemingly be a big part of Season 2, starting an alliance with Buggy the Clown known as the Buggy and Alvida Alliance.

Tony Tony Chopper

Tony Tony Chopper (aka Chopper) is the next member of the Straw Hat Pirates who will seemingly come into the picture.

The anthropomorphic reindeer was teased in the Season 2 announcement video and even hinted at in the first season as the Straw Hats start their search for an on-deck doctor.

Captain Smoker

It looks as though Captain Smoker will be the primary antagonist of One Piece Season 2. The character was featured sporting his signature cigars and burning one of Luffy's wanted posters in the post-credits scene of Season 1.

Smoker is a Marine Vice Admiral who has appeared as a recurring adversary of Luffy and the Straw Hat crew throughout One Piece's prolific anime and manga, first appearing as a Marine Captain in the Loguetown Arc.

Dr. Kureha

If Tony Tony Chopper is going to appear in Season 2 of the Netflix series, then so will Dr. Kureha. Kureha is the adoptive mother of Chopper and a renowned doctor calling Drum Island home.

While she is known by some as a witch, she has mentored Chopper as he aspires to be the best doctor the world has seen and cure every disease on the high seas.

Nefertari Vivi/Miss Wednesday

Nefertari Vivi is a princess of the Arabasta Kingdom who debuts as an antagonistic Baroque Works bounty hunter known as Miss Wednesday during the Reverse Mountain Arc.

She eventually joins the Straw Hat crew for most of the Arabasta Saga after it turns out she was spying on Baroque Works as Miss Wednesday.

King Wapol

King Wapol is one of the primary antagonists of the Drum Island Arc, coming to blows with the Straw Hats as the Going Merry arrives on the Island Wapol once ruled as king.

Wapol is another pirate who possesses the powers of the Devil Fruit, who is the former monarch of Drum Island. However, he is forced to flee his throne after the Black Bear Pirates take over his home. The Drum Island Arc sees Wapol coming back to his kingdom after months since he and his citizens escaped to safety.

Portgas D. Ace

Portgas D. Ace is someone who plays a small part in what will likely be covered in the next season of One Piece but becomes a critical figure going forward.

Born the son of the famed Gold Roger, Portgas D. Ace allies himself with the Straw Hats during the Drum Island Arc after working on the crew of Captain Blackbeard. Following Blackbeard killing one of his own crew, Portgas vows to see the tyrannical pirate brought to justice.

Crocodile

Given the importance the mysterious Baroque Works organization is going to have in Season 2, it would make sense for the hulking Crocodile to be introduced.

Crocodile is the primary antagonist of the Arabasta Saga and one of Luffy's longest-running adversaries in the anime. He is first introduced as the president of Baroque Works and one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea in the Little Garden Arc.

Nico Robin

Another addition to the Straw Hat crew who will likely be introduced sometime in Season 2 is Nico Robin.

The Straw Hat archeologist is first seen by audiences during the Arbasta Arc as the vice-president of Baroque Works working under the villainous Crocodile.

Dorry

Dorry is a giant from Elbaf who is one of the two captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates alongside Broggy.

Dorry and Broggy ally themselves with the Straw Hat Pirates during the Little Garden Arc as they take on officers of Baroque Works.

Broggy

Broggy (like Dorry) is a giant co-captain of the Giant Warrior Pirates who has been at odds with Dorry for centuries on the prehistoric island of Little Garden.

Broggy teams up with Dorry and the Going Merry crew to take on Baroque Works during the Little Garden Arc.

Galdino/Mr. 3

Loan Shark Galdino (aka Mr. 3) is a bounty hunter for the mysterious Baroque Works organization.

Mr. 3 becomes a big part of the story during the Little Garden Arc, serving as the primary antagonist of that particular section of the story.

Bentham/Mr. 2

Bentham, who goes by the code name Mr. 2, is another agent of Baroque Works, playing as one of the big bads of the Arabasta Arc.

Bentham goes on to eventually flip sides, though, becoming an ally of Luffy's by the time the arc ends.

Tashigi

Captain Tashigi is a Marine officer who works under the dastardly Captain Smoker. While Smoker is hell-bent on taking down the Straw Hat pirates, Tashigi is less enthused by that conquest, helping Luffy and his crew at points.

Tashigi has become the subject of much speculation among fans, with many thinking the Marine officer is actually an aged-up Kuina (the deceased childhood friend and rival of Roronoa Zoro).

King Cobra

King Nefertari Cobra is the monarch of the Arabasta Kingdom and the father of Nefertari Vivi.

After allowing the evil Crocodile into his confines, he quickly loses control of his kingdom, with Luffy and the Straw Hats coming in to save the day and taking down the evil pirate captain.

Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon is a pirate who has been labeled by the World Government as the "World's Worst Criminal" and is first introduced in the Loguetown Arc.

After Luffy is captured by Smoker following their first confrontation, Dragon is key in helping the Straw Hat Captain escape the cigar-chomping Marine's clutches.

