Netflix's live-action take on the One Piece franchise features a solid ensemble of up-and-coming stars and veteran actors.

The upcoming anime adaptation of the same name revolves around the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they embark on a journey across dangerous oceans and lands in search of the titular treasure.

Every Actor & Character in Netflix's One Piece

1.) Iñaki Godoy - Monkey D. Luffy

One Piece

Iñaki Godoy portrays Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates who gained powerful rubber-like abilities after eating a mysterious Devil Fruit. The character is good-hearted, enthusiastic, and he always strives to protect his crew from harm.

In an interview with Vanity Teen, Godoy expressed excitement about portraying Luffy in Netflix's One Piece, saying that "to portray a character like Luffy is one of the greatest honors of my career and I know that this experience will stay with me forever regardless of the outcome.”

Godoy is best known for his roles in La Querida del Centauro and Who Killed Sara?. The actor's other credits include MexZombies and The Imperfects.

2.) Mackenyu Arata - Roronoa Zoro

One Piece

Mackenyu Arata plays Roronoa Zoro, a member of the Straw Hat pirates, a bounty hunter, and a master swordsman who excels in the craft of Santoryu aka Three Swords Style.

While Luffy aims to become the King of the Pirates, Zoro is expected to fulfill his desire to become the world's greatest swordsman. In the anime, Zoro became the first member to join Luffy's crew after he saves him from being executed at the Marina Base by Captain Morgan.

Arata has a stellar acting resume which includes portraying Cadet Ryoich in Pacific Rim: Uprising and Seiya in Knights of the Zodiac.

3.) Emily Rudd - Nami

One Piece

Emily Rudd plays Nami in One Piece, Straw Hats Pirates' expert navigator and an enigmatic thief who hides her mysterious past from the team.

Speaking in a previous interview with GamesRadar+, Rudd already confirmed that the live-action series will adapt Nami and Luffy's iconic scene from the anime. Rudd also said that that specific sequence made her a fan of the show.

Rudd is best known for portraying Ella Hopkins in The Romanoffs and Cindy in Fear Street: 1978. The actress' other credits include Moonshot and Hunters.

4.) Jacob Romero Gibson - Usopp

One Piece

Jacob Romero Gibson plays Usopp, the Straw Hats Pirates' expert marksman and inventor who is a former "captain" of the Usopp Pirates. The character has a lot to live up to since he is the son of an infamous pirate named Yassop.

One Piece's trailer confirmed that Usopp is set to use a slingshot named Ginga Pachinkko as his first weapon.

Gibson is known for his roles on Greenleaf and his upcoming stint in Blairsden.

5.) Taz Skylar - Sanji

One Piece

Taz Skylar plays Sanji, the crew's charismatic head chef who is an expert in martial arts. Sanji's purpose is to search for All Blue, a mythical sea that connects the four seas together.

Skylar is an actor known for his roles in The Reserves, Villain, and The Lazarus Project.

6.) Langley Kirkwood - Captain Morgan

One Piece

Langley Kirkwood is Captain Morgan in Netflix's One Piece, a self-obsessed and evil Navy Captain who constantly goes after the Straw Hat Pirates. The character has a big ego and an axe in his hand as his primary weapon.

Kirkwood has an impressive resume which includes roles in Dredd, Banshee, Mia and the White Lion, and Warrior.

7.) Aidan Scott - Helmeppo

One Piece

Aidan Scott portrays Helmeppo, Captain Morgan's son who uses his father's status to bully others into doing his bidding. Although he is annoying at times, some have pointed out that the character is quite enjoyable to watch on-screen.

Scott has had roles in other projects, such as Theodore Roosevelt, The Kissing Booth 2, and The Power.

8.) Jeff Ward - Buggy

One Piece

Jeff Ward plays Buggy, the leader of the Buggy Pirates Crew who can split his body into different pieces with the use of his devil fruit. The character's physical appearance is akin to a terrifying killer clown.

Ward is best known for portraying Deke Shaw in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Charles Manson in Manson's Lost Girls, and Roy Hardaway in Brand New Cherry Flavor.

9.) Peter Gadiot - Shanks

One Piece

Peter Gadiot plays Shanks, the Red-Haired Pirates captain who served as Luffy's inspiration and childhood hero to start his own crew.

Gadiot is known for playing Adam in Yellowjackets while also having roles in Queen of the South and Matador.

10.) Steven John Ward - Dracule Mihawk

One Piece

Steven John Ward portrays Dracule "Hawk-Eye" Mihawk, a pirate who is known for being the world's strongest swordsman.

The character was one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea and is considered by Zoro as his ultimate obstacle in his path to becoming the greatest swordsman.

Ward's other credits include The Day We Didn't Meet and Inconceivable.

11.) Craig Fairbrass - Chef Zeff

One Piece

Craig Fairbrass is Chef Zeff in One Piece, a former pirate who is now the head chef and owner of a floating restaurant named Baratie. Zeff is also Sanji's father figure.

Fairbrass is known for playing Dan Sullivan in EastEnders, Steve Mackelson in A Violent Man, and Eddie Franks in Villain.

12.) McKinley Belcher III - Arlong

One Piece

McKinley Belcher III portrays Arlong, a ruthless fisherman who is the Arlong Pirates' leader and ruler of Arlong Park. The character is involved in a significant storyline with Emily Rudd's Nami in the upcoming live-action adaptation.

In the anime, Arlong was the pirate who had the highest bounty in the East Blue Sea before he was ultimately defeated by Luffy.

Belcher III is best known for his roles as Agent Trevor Evans in Ozark and the Lighting Designer in A Marriage Story.

13.) Jandre le Roux - Kuroobi

One Piece

Jandre le Roux plays Kuroobi, a ray merman who is an officer of the Arlong Pirates and a former member of the Sun Pirates.

The actor is known for his roles in Tomb Raider, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Sanju.

14.) Milton Schorr - Don Krieg

One Piece

Milton Schorr plays Don Krieg, the Krieg Pirates' admiral and one of the pirates of the East Blue Sea. The character is famously known as Foul-Play Krieg due to the fact that he dominated a fleet of 50 pirates.

Schorr is known for his roles in Tomb Raider, Death Race 2, and Resident Evil.

15.) Chioma Antoinette Umeala - Nojiko

One Piece

Chioma Antoinette Umeala plays Nojiko, Nami's adoptive older sister and the owner of a tangerine farm in Cocoyasi Village.

Umeala's past acting credits include The Woman King and Isono.

16.) Celeste Loots - Kaya

One Piece

Celeste Loots portrays Kaya, an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates during the Syrup Village arc and Usopp's friend.

Loots is known for her acting stints in Projek Dina and FDR.

17.) Armand Aucamp - Bogard

One Piece

Armand Aucamp plays Bogard in One Piece, a Marine Headquarters officer who serves as the right-hand man of Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp.

Aucamp is known for his roles in Warrior and The Book of Negros.

18.) Sven Ruygrok - Cabaji

One Piece

Sven Ruygrok plays Cabaji, an acrobat swordsman who serves as the Buggy Pirates' chief of staff.

Ruygrok is known for his roles in Good Life, Zulu, and Inside Man: Most Wanted.

19.) Alexander Maniatis - Klahadore

One Piece

Alexander Maniatis plays Klahadore, the main villain of the Syrup Village arc in the anime. He was the former captain of the Black Cat Pirates who was taken in by Kaya's family in Syrup Village.

Maniatis is known for his roles in Warrior and Sara se Geheim.

20.) Grant Ross - Genzo

One Piece

Grant Ross portrays Genzo, Cocoyasi village's sheriff and an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Ross' past credits include Warrior and Catch Me a Killer.

21.) Rory Acton Burnell - Captain Nezumi

One Piece

Rory Acton Burnell plays Captain Nezumi, a Marine captain of the 16th branch in the East Blue who covered up Arlong's actions in the Conomi Islands in exchange for money.

Burnell is known for his roles in Outcasts, Bluestone 42, and Flood.

22.) Len-Barry Simons - Chew

One Piece

Len-Barry Simons plays Chew in One Piece, a fish-man who is an officer of the Arlong Pirates and a former member of the Sun Pirates.

Simons is known for portraying Basjan in Lyrcra & Petticoats, and Chad in Somerkersfees.

23.) Michael Dorman - Gol D. Roger

One Piece

Michael Dorman plays Gol D. Roger, a legendary pirate who held the title of Pirate King and the owner of One Piece.

Dorman's acting credits include For All Mankind, Daybreakers, and The Invisible Man.

24.) Ian McShane - The Narrator

Ian McShane

Veteran actor Ian McShane will lend his voice as One Piece's narrator.

McShane is known for his roles as Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Winston in the John Wick movies, and Deadwood.

25.) Vincent Regan - Garp

One Piece

Vincent Regan plays the live-action adaptation of Garp aka Garp the Fist. In the anime, the character is Monkey D. Dragon's father who is Luffy's paternal grandfather.

Garp was initially responsible for raising Luffy as a kid before ultimately entrusting him and Ace to the Dadan family.

Regan is known for his roles in 300, Black Knight, and Before We Die.

26.) Colton Osorio - Young Luffy

One Piece

Colton Osorio plays the younger version of Luffy in the series. The actor's appearance suggests that Luffy's growth will likely be pushed into the forefront in One Piece.

27.) Ilia Isorelýs Paulino - Alvida

One Piece

lia Isorelýs Paulino plays Alvida, the former captain of the Alvida Pirates and the first villain encountered by Luffy on his journey.

Paulino is known for her roles in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Me Time, and Queenpins.

28.) Morgan Davies - Koby

One Piece

Morgan Davies portrays Koby, a Marine Captain who trained with Helmeppo under Garp the Fist's supervision.

Davies' past acting credits include Storm Boy and The End.

Netflix's One Piece is set to premiere on August 31.