James Gunn Splits the Fanbase With First Photo of DCU's Green Lantern Ring

The first official photo of the DCU's Green Lantern ring split fans between positive and negative reactions. Following Nathan Fillion's debut as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman, Gunn's franchise will now deliver its first Lantern-centric project in the HBO Max Lanterns series.

The best view yet of the DC Universe's Green Lantern ring was shown in a sneak peek of James Gunn's Lanterns series. This version of the ring features the classic Green Lantern symbol, as seen in past projects, with a golden outline and a green gem at its center.

DC Studios

The rest of the ring is made of dark, rock-like material that forms a thick band for the finger. It also features a few cracks running down the band, giving it an ancient feel and making it appear potentially thousands of years old.

DC Studios

This take on the ring looks slightly different than the one Nathan Fillion wore in 2025's Superman, which did not include the gold lining over the Green Lantern symbol. The ring also looked completely green, rather than using a black coating for the band (similar to the one fans saw in 2011's Green Lantern movie).

DC Studios

The new version also utilized a different design than the one seen in Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern movie, which was released in 2011. That ring used an intricate design on the black band and a glowing Green Lantern logo on the top.

Warner Bros., DC Studios

After that image was released, fans had wildly mixed reactions to the design for the new Green Lantern ring. @Teliporter344 questioned how difficult it was for DC to "just make an entirely green ring that’s sleek in its design," hoping to see multiple designs once the show is released in full.

"Is it so difficult for them to just make an entirely green ring that’s sleek in its design? The Guardians created these rings to be the ultimate weapon in the universe, streamlining their aesthetics is something that they would have done in their efforts to reiterate the design to perfection. How is it such a big ask for them to use a design like this? Here’s hoping it’s like the comics where there’s multiple designs, kind of like how they were beautifully displayed in 'Emerald Twilight' #2’s cover."

@theaveragenerd offered similar sentiments about the design, saying they were "not really digging the gold embellishments" on the Lantern logo.

"I'm not really a fan of the 'rough hewn' look for the ring.," said @MasterEdJS after the photo was revealed. While commenting on it being "a piece of amazing technology," their preference was that "it [looks] sleek and expertly machined."

@talknerdytome001 offered even harsher criticism, commenting that DC could have made "something as iconic as [Captain America's] shield." They continued to say this design "[lacks] a sophisticated beauty:"

"So incredibly disappointed with this design. DC had a chance to make something as iconic as Caps shield. I can’t imagine this ring zipping through space saying 'Green Lantern of sector 3865 deceased.' It’s lacking a sophisticated beauty."

@Friendly_Falafel felt it was "actually really weird to have gold/yellow" on the ring, as that color is usually associated with the Lantern Corps' "one weakness for decades."

On the more positive side, @ComradeOb appreciated how the ring looked "ancient and worn," calling it a "good look for live action."

Lanterns will be the third show released in DC Studios Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate and the first in 2026. Starring Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler, Nathan Fillion, Kelly Macdonald, and Ulrich Thomsen, the show will highlight John Stewart's initiation into the Green Lantern Corps before he and Hal Jordan investigate a mystery on Earth. Lanterns will debut on HBO Max in 2026.

Will Green Lantern Ring Win Fans Over in Lanterns?

DC Studios

The Green Lantern ring has undergone several design changes over the years, typically aligning well with the overall vibe and dynamics of the project it appears in. The same is expected for Lanterns, which will introduce a newcomer in John Stewart and bring in Hal Jordan as an experienced veteran of the Lantern Corps.

Ahead of the show's 2026 release, Jordan's ring is the only one DC Studios has shown off in the marketing campaign. With only a few seconds of footage out to the public thus far, DC is sure to shine a brighter spotlight on the ring after more material with John Stewart and Hal Jordan is made public.

DC Studios has a thrilling story planned for the Lantern Corps' debut in the DCU, embracing a True Detective-style narrative for its central characters as they take on an undisclosed Earth-based mystery.

While the show still does not have a publicly announced release timeframe, fans are eager to see more of what DC Studios has planned for the Lantern Corps' ring and the numerous heroes the series will introduce.