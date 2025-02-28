DC Studios just revealed a peek at two major Justice League superheroes who will make their debut in a 2026 HBO series.

As Superman prepares to fly into theaters and properly kickstart the DCU, more projects are already getting into production, including Lanterns and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, both of which will bring key players to the franchise.

First Look at Lanterns' 2 Justice League Heroes

As production gets underway, James Gunn took to X to offer the first look at Lanterns' two leading DC superheroes. Both characters are among the blue brand's most iconic Justice League members, and at least one is bound to have a big future in Gunn's DCU going forward.

Hal Jordan (Green Lantern)

DC Studios

Going into Lanterns, former U.S. Hal Jordan won't be the young, quipping Justice League hero fans are familiar with. The DCU's adaptation will be a veteran Green Lantern nearing retirement with many years in the corps behind him.

A closer inspection of Jordan's right hand also reveals the first look at the DCU's Green Lantern Power Rings. These allow the wearer to use willpower to conjure creative constructs made from green light.

The role once played by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds in 2011 (which reportedly hurt Lanterns' casting process) will be taken over by 59-year-old Emmy-winner Kyle Chandler, best known for his role in Friday Night Lights.

John Stewart (Green Lantern)

DC Studios

Lanterns' John Stewart will be the Martin Riggs to Hal Jordan's Roger Murtaugh, as he will be the newbie Green Lantern lined up to replace him. As Jordan will be preparing to leave his heroic days behind him, Stewart is expected to be the franchise's main Green Lantern who will one day join the Justice League.

While Jordan was an Air Force pilot, Stewart's background is as a U.S. marine-turned-architect, giving a different style to his green constructs.

John Stewart's first live-action adaptation will be brought to life by Aaron Pierre, who rose to stardom last year after his award-winning role in Rebel Ridge. In preparation for playing Stewart, Pierre confirmed he was doing his "DC homework" and "in training" before production began.

DC Studios

While the first look at the DCU's new superheroes has them in normal attire, wandering through the American heartlands where they will be investigating a murder, they are bound to suit up in their famous green in the HBO series.

Lanterns' introduction of two new superheroes will follow the introduction of several Justice League heroes in this summer's Superman. Included in that roster will be Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion, another member of the Green Lantern Corps who will reportedly reprise his role in Lanterns.

When Will HBO's Lanterns Be Released?

Production on Lanterns is only just getting underway, so the show won't have an official HBO release date for a while. However, DC Studios recently confirmed Lanterns will premiere in early 2026 (via Variety).

DC Studios has only filmed one live-action show before Lanterns, Peacemaker Season 2, which could offer a path to predicting a release window. The John Cena superhero comedy was in production for five months from June to November 2024 and is expected to premiere on Max in August, nine months after wrapping.

If Lanterns similarly filmed for around five months, it would wrap production in July, and a release nine months after that would land it in April 2026. That said, depending on how much Green Lantern VFX is involved in the series, it could require more post-production time, pushing its premiere into the summer.

The live-action HBO series isn't the only Emerald superhero content coming to TV, as My Adventures with Green Lantern was recently announced alongside two other animated series coming soon from DC Studios.

As far as first looks at more superheroes go, with the cast of Superman and Lanterns all revealed, next up is bound to be a peak at Milly Alcock as Supergirl as her solo movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is already filming.

Lanterns is expected to premiere on HBO and Max in early 2026.