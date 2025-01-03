The DCU's John Stewart actor teased a very early update on the upcoming DC Studios' Green Lantern TV show.

Announced as one of the first projects for James Gunn's newly launched DCU, Lanterns is set to put an interesting spin on the beloved DC hero, pairing two iconic Green Lanterns, John Stewart and Hal Jordan, in what has been described as a super-powered take on HBO's True Detective.

This is in addition to the separate Green Lantern appearance in the upcoming Superman movie, with that take on the character (Guy Gardner) being played by the venerable Nathan Fillion.

Aaron Pierre Is Preparing For Max's Upcoming Green Lantern Series, Lanterns

DC Comics

One of the DCU's newest additions has spoken out about his casting as the franchise's newest Green Lantern.

Aaron Pierre, who is set to play Green Lantern John Stewart in the upcoming Lanterns series, spoke in a recent appearance on Virgin Radio UK about what it has been like in the early days of the DC project.

Updating fans on his role in the upcoming DC Studios series, Pierre revealed, "I am in training at the moment," getting ready with the typical superhero workout regime along with what he called "DC homework:"

"I am in training at the moment, just getting ready. I am in the preparation now. Most of what is happening now, is my homework. My extensive DC homework. And also my physical preparation."

"It is going well," the Lanterns star added, saying he has been watching and reading anything he can get his hands on relating to the character:

"It is going well. I am just trying to be the best student I can. Trying to get the best grade here. It is comics, film, the television series. It is all of that. It is just sort of familiarizing myself with things that I already know and then, introducing myself to things I am learning about. I am mildly OCD. I am very meticulous as a person. So, I really want to leave no stone unturned. I want to feel as prepared as I can going into this."

It is not as though the actor is coming in completely blind to the character though.

Pierre posited that he has always thought John Stewart has "radiated class," and is "very happy to be bringing him to life in a live-action context:"

"DC gave me the call. I am very grateful. Very happy to be part, as always. Very happy to be part of the team. This character is John Stewart. He is part of the Green Lantern Corps. And for me, this character has always radiated class. He has always radiated charisma, strength, identity. So, I am very happy to be bringing him to life in a live-action context."

Pierre was officially cast in the series back in October, joining Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler (who will play fellow Green Lantern Hal Jordan). The series is set to be developed by Watchman showrunner Damon Lindelof, DC mainstay Tom King, and Ozark creative Chris Mundy.

What To Expect From Lanterns?

Now that Lanterns has its big stars (namely Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler), fans can start to get a vibe for what the series will look and sound like when the series eventually sees the light of day.

According to the show's official description, the series "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

This fits the 'True Detective with superpowers' tagline fans have attached to the show since its original announcement.

The series is set to run for eight episodes on HBO and Max, trying directly into the DCU properly. In fact, James Gunn teased that Superman's Green Lantern Guy Gardner (played by Nathan Fillion) will play in "all parts of the DCU," potentially teasing the character's inclusion in the upcoming drama.

As for when the series may see an eventual debut, that remains unknown.

The show got an official show order in June 2024, with no word on when it would get in front of cameras; however, recent reports seemingly indicated the show could start filming in early 2025 (via Production Bulletin), potentially setting up a release later in the year or sometime in 2026.

Lanterns has no known public release date.