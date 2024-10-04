Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern from 2011 is somehow still an issue as DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn plans his new DC Universe.

Although Reynolds is currently on cloud nine thanks to the record-breaking success of Deadpool & Wolverine, his resume also includes major flops in the superhero genre. Chief amongst those misses is 2011's Green Lantern, which has been deeply maligned over the years, most notably by Reynolds himself.

Years ago, Reynolds shared insight into why he gives Green Lantern so much grief, calling it a way to laugh at himself and turn it into something positive. However, while fans have gotten dozens of laughs from those jabs, it has not helped the hero's prospects in terms of a future movie appearance.

How Did Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern Jokes Hurt James Gunn's DCU?

Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider shared insight on The Insneider into how James Gunn's new DC Universe is being hurt by Ryan Reynolds' 2011 movie, Green Lantern.

Recently, Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler was cast as the new DCU's Hal Jordan for the upcoming Lanterns series. This came after MCU star Josh Brolin reportedly turned down the Hal Jordan role, and rumors hinted that stars like Matthew McConaughey and Ewan McGregor were also being considered.

Additionally, according to this report, stars like Brolin were reluctant to take the role due to the failure and disappointment associated with Reynolds' take on the character in 2011.

Reportedly, there was "too much baggage" with that movie, largely brought on by Reynolds' jokes and jabs about his experience with DC.

Can Green Lantern Succeed in James Gunn's DCU?

Outside of Reynolds' constant jabs at Green Lantern, it's no secret how underutilized the character has been for DC in live-action.

Outside of Reynolds' film, the only live-action take on the hero was an Easter Egg tied back to John Stewart's Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's Justice League. The character did not even fully appear in the Snyder Cut, as Wayne T. Carr filmed scenes for the character that were cut from the 4-hour-2-minute-long film.

The upcoming Lanterns series is the first attempt at a live-action Green Lantern-centric project in more than a decade as Warner Bros. tries to get rid of the stigma surrounding the character. However, that stigma still feels like a legitimate hindrance as the series gets ready to go into production.

Fans will get their first look at a new Lantern slightly earlier as Nathan Fillion portrays Guy Gardner in 2025's Superman. This could wind up being a good measuring stick for the reception Lanterns will get upon its debut, even if it's one of the wilder characters from the Green Lantern Corps.

Hopefully, DC fans will be able to embrace a new take on the Lanterns in a brand-new universe as the character and the team get a fresh start. The question now is whether Ryan Reynolds will continue his own antics with the character as Gunn works to give the Green Lantern Corps the shine it deserves.

Lanterns is currently in the early stages of pre-production and does not have an official release date yet.