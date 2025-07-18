DC Studios Confirms Which Green Lantern Leads HBO’s Lanterns

DC Studios finally confirmed which Green Lantern will lead HBO's Lanterns series next year. The new DCU drama stars Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) as Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan. Given how new the DCU is, many had assumed its first Green Lantern project would be an origin story of one particular Lantern, but with two ring-keepers at the head of this True Detective-inspired two-hander, that prospect has become a little confusing for fans.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has seemingly offered a bit of clarity on that front, revealing which of the two leading Lanterns will be the true main character of the Lanterns series. For those confused about why there would be several Green Lanterns on Earth all working together in the new HBO (and HBO Max) series, there is actually precedent of such a thing happening in the comics.

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, Gunn pulled the curtain back on Lanterns just a tad, revealing that the series is "basically John Stewart's story:"

Gunn: "Then we go into 'Supergirl' and 'Lanterns' next summer." CBS: "You are going to have all three Green Lanterns. Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner?" Gunn: "Yes, and Guy Gardner. And it is basically John Stewart's story in alot of ways, but it is with those other characters."

This is the first official confirmation from Gunn that Aaron Pierre's John Stewart will lead the Lanterns story, despite Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan (and a couple of other Lanterns) being a part of it.

Lanterns tells the story of two Green Lanterns from Earth, new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and seasoned veteran Hal Jordan (Chandler), as they investigate a series of bizarre and potentially cosmic murders in America's heartland. The HBO series is being developed by Ozark creator Chris Mundy and is set for release on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2026.

Why John Stewart Is Getting the DCU Spotlight

DC Studios

Seeing as Lanterns is set to have two Green Lanterns, both John Stewart and Hal Jordan, at its center, it may be confusing for some to hear that this is ultimately John's story.

For a large swath of the general public, the Lantern they think of when they hear the hero's name is Hal Jordan's. This is the version of the character seen on the big screen in 2011's Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

That is why many had assumed Hal would be the focus of the DCU's Green Lantern story when the franchise eventually got around to it. However, that is not the case, and it is John Stewart's time to shine in the superhero spotlight.

And Hal and John working together is not unprecedented for DC. When John was first introduced in the comics, it was as a new Lantern recruit assigned to work under Hal's wing, before Hal eventually hangs up the ring for good.

That looks to be precisely what is happening in Lanterns (read more about the Lanterns story here). Hal is the still wet behind the ears newcomer to the Corps, while John is a seasoned veteran showing his protege the ropes of intergalactic peacekeeping.

Perhaps by the end of Lanterns, Hal will fully pass the torch off to John, putting him at the top of the Earth-based Lantern hierarchy (no disrespect to Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner).