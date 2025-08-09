Amid Avengers Doomsday's Worrying Filming Schedule Updates, This X-Men Actor Just Admitted That He's Still Not Done Filming Marvel's Upcoming Movie

As Avengers: Doomsday receives worrying filming schedule updates, one X-Men actor confirmed that he is still not done filming on the super-powered Marvel team-up. The Russo Brothers' latest MCU epic is set to hit theaters next December, with production ongoing out of London, England. This jam-packed journey across the Marvel Multiverse has already seen its fair share of delays and release bumps, as it was transitioned from the previously titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

However, after the most recent push, which saw the movie move from May 2026 to December, it has seemed as though Doomsday is locked in on that December date. Recent reporting, though, suggests its release window could be at risk, as filming the mega-stuffed superhero team-up continues to take more and more time.

With all this in the ether, Avengers: Doomsday actor Alan Cummings recently confirmed on his Instagram Story that he is heading back to the movie's super-powered set after having previously left production for a stint.

In the post online (as preserved by Cosmic Marvel on X), the X-Men actor shared an image of his character from the Fox X-Men universe along with the caption, "back to blue this week."

Instagram

This comes as Avengers: Doomsday production has seemingly started to slip, leaving fans a little worried about the movie's already-lengthy filming schedule. According to recent reporting, Marvel's upcoming ensemble effort has had its production end date pushed "another month."

While there are still nearly 18 months before Doomsday comes to theaters, the further back the movie's production wrap is moved, the more likely the latest Avengers film will slip into 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday is the first part of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga-capping Avengers duology, which will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on Robert Downey Jr.'s dastardly Doctor Doom in a fight for the Marvel Multiverse. It is due out in theaters on December 18, 2026.

The new film, directed again by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, is set to include classic MCU heroes like Anthony Mackie's Captain America and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, along with new additions to the franchise (like the recently debuted Fantastic Four). Also joining in on the reality-bending fun will be actors from Fox's previous X-Men movie franchise (i.e., Cumming).

Should Fans Be Worried About Avengers: Doomsday?

20th Century Fox

Alan Cumming heading back to set to continue work on Avengers: Doomsday probably means nothing for Marvel Studios' Multiversal blockbuster; however, things have been getting a little hairy having to do with the next Avengers film.

With production slowly taking longer and longer on the new movie, there is starting to become a real cause for concern over whether it will hit its December 2026 release.

Word is that there is a feeling of laying the track as the train is already running on the Doomsday set. Star Rebecca Romijn recently confirmed these suspicions during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, where she posited, "The script hasn’t – they haven’t finished writing it," despite being well into filming (via The Independent):

"The script hasn't – they haven’t finished writing it. It's been very, very fun, and we don't know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps."

Of course, Marvel Studios is no stranger to rewrites or production changes while on set, but one would have thought the super-powered studio would have had things a little more organized heading into a movie as big as Avengers: Doomsday.

This is especially concerning coming off the rhetoric of newly appointed DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn over the last couple of years, who has made it a mandate within his DCU that no production will be greenlit until a script is finished correctly.

While Doomsday could work out fine, plenty of MCU movies that have seen similar problems have, but it is something to keep an eye on as production on the new movie rolls along.