Avengers: Doomsday 5 Big Spoilers Revealed By First Trailer

Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer has appeared online, revealing several big-name spoilers for the 2026 movie. The first look at Marvel's next Avengers movie has been quite the conversation starter among MCU fans over the past few months. However, it is finally here. Doomsday's debut teaser leaked online ahead of its release, attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, revealing some big secrets centered on the film.

According to recent reporting, this initial sneak peek is just the beginning for the 2026 Marvel team-up. Insiders have suggested that Marvel Studios will debut four trailers for the new movie in the next month, each focusing on a new character. The first of these centered on Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in his grand return to the franchise after presumably retiring at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The just over one-minute-long Doomsday trailer features several key moments, centered on Evans' Star Spangled Man with a Plan and the movie's Multiversal plot overall.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. From Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the new film marks the return of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the big screen. The latest chapter (and first in a new Multiverse Saga-closing duology) will focus on the emergence of a new Multiversal threat in Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Every Major Spoiler in The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Steve Rogers Is Returning In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

After months of dodging questions and outright denying his involvement in the 2026 mega-movie, Chris Evans can run no longer. The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser put a spotlight back on Evans' Steve Rogers, as he appeared on-screen in the MCU for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

Rumors of Rogers' involvement in the movie's Multiversal plot have been flying for quite some time, especially as fellow Marvel Studios vets The Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. were confirmed to return for Doomsday. Seeing as Evans' former Captain America has gotten a trailer of his own, one can assume he is a key part of the Doomsday story.

Steve Rogers Has A Kid

Marvel Studios

One of the biggest revelations from the initial Doomsday tease was not that Chris Evans was back as Steve Rogers, but rather that Steve seems to have a kid now. Evans' MCU hero can be seen embracing the youngster toward the end of the short trailer.

It is assumed the baby is Steve and Peggy's, and is the result of the character traveling back in time to be with his one true love at the end of Avengers: Endgame. If rumors are true, and Doomsday is all about Doom hunting down out-of-their-timeline Variants, Steve may have to say goodbye to this tranquil life in order to save the Multiverse.

Steve Has Hung Up The Captain America Mantle

Marvel Studios

"Captain America, no more," is probably what Chris Evans' Steve Rogers said as he hung up the Cap mantle in the time between Endgame and Doomsday. The Doomsday trailer confirmed the character is no longer carrying the Captain America torch, even though he still seems to have his supersuit at the ready.

One of the most significant moments of the new teaser came when Steve closed the drawer on his star-spangled outfit, signifying that he has 100% left that part of his life behind him. Luckily, there is still a Captain America to keep the Multiverse safe, in Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (he just happens to be in a different reality from Steve).

Steve Might Be Taking Up A New Superhero Name

Marvel Studios

With Captain America now in the rearview for Steve Rogers, he will take on a new superhero name in Avengers: Doomsday. No, this does not mean Steve will don the long-awaited Nomad superhero moniker in the new film (at least to start).

He is going for something much simpler. As confirmed by the "...will return" stinger at the end of the teaser, Evans' character will be known as Steve Rogers in the new film. "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday," the trailer teased, not mentioning his former Captain America alter ego in any way.

Doomsday Clock Is Counting Down

Marvel Studios

Tick tock, tick tock. The Avengers: Doomsday clock is ticking, both literally and figuratively. Yes, the first official Doomsday tease ended with a literal doomsday clock counting down to some undisclosed date in 2026.

This could potentially hint at the use of a doomsday clock as a narrative device in the upcoming film, counting down to the end of the Multiverse, an impending incursion, or Doctor Doom's arrival. Showing this on-screen throughout the upcoming blockbuster could be a stellar way to create a feeling of tension amongst audience members.