Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Footage Description Surfaces Online (And It Sounds Great)

Avengers: Doomsday's trailer footage description emerged online, and the report stated that it will revolve around an unexpected member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The hype surrounding Doomsday has been high ever since news broke that the first trailer will premiere in December 2025. In the past few weeks, more details about the trailer have dialed up the anticipation, such as its unexpected release plan. This involves being exclusively screened in Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings, and the trailer being split into four parts across several weeks.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared that the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer will focus solely on Steve Rogers, highlighting his life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Richtman explained that the reason behind the teaser being Steve Rogers-focused is to confirm his return and "establish him as the lead character" in the upcoming crossover.

Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, another insider, My Time To Shine Hello, posted that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom was supposed to go first, but Marvel Studios appeared to have changed the order and placed Steve Rogers first instead. The insider also claimed that these four Doomsday trailers are "four short scenes" and that they will focus on a different character. The first trailer with Steve shows the Avenger "riding home on a bike" and he has a "baby boy."

The trailer supposedly ends with a tagline that reads, "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday," followed by December 2026 and a countdown to the movie's release. The scooper also mentioned that Chris Hemsworth's Thor will be included in one of the trailers.

This is an interesting strategy for Marvel Studios. Placing the focus on Steve Rogers would definitely surprise Marvel fans.

Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday follows the culminating chapter of the Multiverse Saga as the heroes engage in an epic clash against Doctor Doom. The movie will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Marvel's Plan To Focus on Steve Rogers Is Surprising

Marvel Studuos

Marvel Studios appears to be relying on nostalgia once again, if the studio does, in fact, mainly focus on Steve Rogers, despite his earned happy ending in Avengers: Endgame. However, many would argue that Steve's story was far from over because it raised more questions than answers about the consequences of his act of going back in time.

While it makes sense that the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios will continue Steve Rogers' story in Avengers: Doomsday, it risks repeating what made the Infinity Saga great by putting the focus on a conflict between Chris Evans' Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Although this may sound intriguing from a storytelling standpoint, some would argue that Marvel Studios cannot let go of the past, as it is still relying on their previous lead stars to carry the story of the next MCU crossover. Bringing back Steve Rogers in Doomsday is a double-edged sword. Some might be happy with the move, while others may think that the heroes introduced in the Multiverse Saga deserve the spotlight more.

Hopefully, Marvel Studios finds the perfect balance in creating a story that not only features Steve Rogers but also gives other heroes (like the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and the New Avengers) standout moments and character development.