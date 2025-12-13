Avengers: Doomsday’s 4-Trailer Release Schedule Explained (Report)

A new report has made Avengers: Doomsday's 4-trailer release schedule clearer than ever. After months of wondering when fans would get the first look at Avengers: Doomsday, recent reporting has suggested they will not get one first look but rather four. Mere days before, it was rumored that a Doomsday teaser would drop, and word came out that Marvel Studios had prepared multiple unique trailers for the 2026 blockbuster attached to the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash.

This unique trailer rollout was given further credence when The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter teased that it had heard the 4-trailer drop would happen once a week for the first four weeks of Avatar 3's theatrical run. So, if fans want to catch all four trailers on the big screen, they will need to attend at least four Fire and Ash screenings.

The Doomsday trailers are assumed to change every Thursday of the Avatar's first four weeks, starting on Thursday, December 18. For reference, the whole Avengers: Doomsday 4-trailer release schedule can be seen below:

Trailer 1: December 18, 2025

Trailer 2: December 25, 2025

Trailer 3: January 1, 2026

Trailer 4: January 8, 2026

Each of these new glimpses at the 2026 Marvel team-up is reportedly around 80-90 seconds long. The focus of each trailer remains a mystery, but some have speculated that it could be an effort to focus on the various teams set to feature in the film. It is unclear whether or when these teasers will arrive online or will remain theatrically exclusive.

Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026. The latest chapter in the MCU's long-running Avengers series will focus on its titular set of heroes taking on a new villain in Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

This time around, Earth's Mightiest heroes (now led by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson) will need some help recruiting various super-powered teams from across the Multiverse, including The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men, to take on the new reality-hopping big bad.

Why Is Marvel Releasing Four Doomsday Trailers?

Marvel Studios

This reported Avengers: Doomsday trailer rollout is a little out of the ordinary for Marvel Studios and the MCU. Releasing four trailers, one a week over a month, is unlike anything the super-powered studio has done before. However, so is Avengers: Doomsday itself.

This unique marketing tactic could be a stroke of genius, or it could go up in flames; it entirely depends on whether the audience gets behind the effort to get them back in theaters.

That is ultimately why this is being done. Disney wants to entice multiple viewings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, so what better way to do it than dropping four different Avengers trailers across its first month in theaters?

Not to say Avatar needs the help of Marvel to get it over the hump financially (these are some of the biggest movies of all time after all), but it's a unique way for Disney to, hopefully, set itself up as best it can to ensure multiple viewings are happening.

It is simply a matter of whether people buy in. Getting a moviegoer in the year 2025 to go out to the theater four times in the span of four weeks is a tough ask, but if the first trailer can do enough to drum up support for the idea, then maybe people will jump on board and go along for the ride with the next three.

It also all depends on what Marvel's plan for these trailers online is going to be. Will these Doomsday teases be theatrically exclusive, thus enticing people to head to the theater to catch them? Or will they be released online shortly after to drum up support for Avengers outside of the multiplex?

If these trailers are released too soon after their theatrical debut, it could undermine the entire exercise, leading people to think they can wait a couple of days to see the next one on YouTube without purchasing an Avatar ticket.

It is a considerable risk to be taking with what might be the most important MCU movie in the franchise's history. So, hopefully, for fans' sake, it works out.