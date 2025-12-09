Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer Reaches New Milestone As Release Nears

As the Avengers: Doomsday trailer release looms, the hotly anticipated first look has reached a significant milestone. For months, fans have been eagerly awaiting the debut glimpse at Marvel Studios' 2026 epic. While the Multiversal team-up is still over a year away, reports have made it clear Marvel wants a sneak peek of the movie out in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash (which comes to theaters on Friday, December 19) to catch the marketing wave of James Cameron's latest sci-fi epic.

That is about all that has come out about the first trailer, though. Fans seem to know approximately when it will be released, but no specific release details beyond that have been announced. Recent rumors have suggested that the Doomsday teaser could be shorter than previously expected, but aside from that, Marvel Studios has kept the details relatively locked down.

However, a new update suggests that the Doomsday teaser is imminent, as it is beginning to appear on various classification bodies' websites worldwide. As spotted by X user @_imyerin, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has popped up on the official Korea Media Rating Board’s online database.

According to the database, the trailer's ratings classification was filed on Monday, December 8, and it is currently "in progress." This means that the trailer is actively being rated by at least some classification bodies, likely teasing its imminent release.

Korea Media Rating Board

This comes as known entertainment insider Beyond Reporter shared online that they've heard the Doomsday trailer will be shared online, "one day before the early premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash" to avoid leaks:

"According to an anonymous source, 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer will be released one day before the early premiere of 'Avatar: Fire And Ash' to Avoid leaks. Consider it as you wish."

Seeing as Avatar's premiere has already come and gone, one can assume the veteran scooper is referring to Fire and Ash's Thursday night preview screenings, which are set to take place on Thursday, December 18, or its official Friday, December 19, release date.

This would mean a potential trailer release would either come sometime on Wednesday, December 17, or exactly one year before Doomsday itself comes to theaters, December 18.

Avengers: Doomsday is the latest entry into Marvel Studios' long-running series of team-up films. Marking the grand return of director Joe and Anthony Russo, the new MCU epic will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on a Multiversal threat in the form of the masked madman Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

On their quest to take the reality-hopping comic villain down, the Avengers will cross paths with several other super-powered teams from different universes, including the Fantastic Four (as seen in this summer's Fantastic Four: First Steps) and the classic Fox X-Men led by Patrick Stewart's Professor X.

What Will We Get From the First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

Marvel Studios

The actual content of the debut Avengers: Doomsday trailer remains a massive question mark for fans. Seeing as it will be released almost a year before the movie actually sees the light of day, leapfrogging another MCU movie in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the process, one can assume it will be very light on spoilery material.

The latest round of Doomsday rumors included a mention that the first trailer will likley be the shortest in Avengers franchise history, coming in at around a minute in length. This likely means the first look at Doomsday will be nothing more than a tone setter, simply laying the foundation for the next year of promotion to come.

A proper comparison point for this debut Doomsday tease will seemingly be the first-ever Force Awakens trailer, which was nothing more than a few scattered shots to set the pace, paired with some epic Star Wars music. The first Doomsday trailer will likley be very much the same.

Audiences will get a few scant glimpses of the various teams confirmed to appear in the upcoming film (including the Avengers, New Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four) before ending on a first look at Robert Downey Jr. in all his Doctor Doom glory.

There has also been speculation that this could be the place where Marvel Studios confirms another big-name character set to appear in the new movie, potentially even revealing that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers will be back. However, big reveals like that may be better served for future pieces of marketing or the final movie itself.