'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer Gets a New Release Update (And It's Not Good)

The latest update on the release timeframe for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer may not be one that fans enjoy hearing. Currently, the MCU fandom has plenty to celebrate, as two of four reportedly planned trailers for Avengers: Doomsday have played in theaters; the first trailer is also out for public viewing online. Attention now turns to Marvel's more immediate movie release, Spider-Man 4, the only looks at which have come through set photos and behind-the-scenes teases.

As of writing, there is no official timeframe in place for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer. Hollywood insider Amit Chaudhari addressed a fan question on X about the trailer, saying it is "not scheduled yet." He also said he would "update if it's scheduled to drop anytime soon" but did not offer a timeline on that update.

This came shortly after another insider hinted that Brand New Day's first trailer may be in line for a Christmas release, which felt accurate after fans saw what were believed to be leaked shots from that trailer. While the leaked footage appeared to be real after Disney and Sony issued sweeping DMCA takedown notices, citing copyrighted material, the trailer may not be complete or ready to be released. The studios may also be looking to create a brand new trailer for its official release at a later date.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios started filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in late July 2025 and completed principal photography in mid-December 2025, about seven months before the movie's release. Outside of any yet-to-be-scheduled reshoots, Sony Pictures has all the footage it needs to deliver a trailer at any time.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Marvel's fourth solo Spider-Man film and the second theatrical release in the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Benthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando, the story is expected to show Peter Parker rebuilding his life and identity in a world unaware of his existence while fighting terrifying new street-level threats. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

When Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day's First Trailer Be Released?

Sony Pictures

Marvel broke records with Avengers: Doomsday's first trailers, showing the first look at that movie earlier than any MCU movie before it (outside of Black Widow, which faced massive delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic). With those trailers dominating online chatter and social media trends, which will continue over the next few weeks, Marvel is sure to want to optimize its trailers as much as possible for potential views.

Looking at recent history, Disney's latest July Marvel movie release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, had its first trailer show up online on February 4, 2025. This was only five days before the NFL's Super Bowl LIX on February 9, which is always a major event that studios use for the release of new trailers for the biggest blockbuster films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is primarily a Sony production due to Sony distributing it rather than Disney, and the studio is going to want to give the sequel plenty of time to settle in for viewers' schedules. That being said, while Sony is nowhere close to the short end in terms of release timeframes before a Marvel movie (that record is currently held by 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder), the ideal time for this new trailer's release is fast approaching.

That being said, Sony will more than likely deliver the first Brand New Day trailer sometime in January 2026 to kick off the new year. The very latest for this release would likely be Super Bowl LX on February 8, which would be just under six months before Brand New Day's July 31 release (173 days exactly).

The footage that will be shown in that trailer is still a question mark, but when it comes, it will give viewers a first idea of what Tom Holland's Peter Parker and company will be up to. Considering it will also likely arrive shortly after Doomsday's trailers are all out, Marvel and Sony should have plenty of momentum going for them ahead of the MCU's next movie to hit theaters.