Spider-Man Brand New Day’s Second Unofficial Theatrical Poster Spotted (Photos)

MCU fans saw a new unofficial theatrical poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day hung up in select locations. While Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios' biggest fish this year, Brand New Day is expected to be one of Hollywood's biggest 2026 hits behind Tom Holland's fan-favorite web-slinger. However, with just over six months until it debuts, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have yet to begin the sequel's official marketing campaign.

An undisclosed theater chain put up a poster for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Shared by X user @MCUverse_, the poster shows a dark look at Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man mask with the Hulk charging towards him in the reflection of the eyes. The poster also reads, "New friends, new enemies, new beginnings" and has the phrase, "A Brand New Day is coming" at the bottom above its release month.

This is not an official poster, as the Hulk image comes from the original poster for Ang Lee's 2003 Hulk, which starred Eric Bana in the lead role. While Sony and Marvel have not officially released a first poster for Brand New Day, anticipation is building for the movie's promotional tour to officially begin.

This is also the second poster to be released in theaters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The first poster was first seen in August 2025, courtesy of a photo from a fan on Reddit, showing Tom Holland's web-slinger hanging upside down on a web line and shooting another web from his wrist.

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ran from July to December 2025, and there is no word on whether the movie will undergo any major reshoots. That said, Marvel and Sony have not revealed any specific plot details about the movie, making the first trailer's release an even bigger event to look forward to.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' fourth solo MCU Spider-Man movie and the second film released in the MCU's Phase 6. Star Tom Holland will reunite with MCU regulars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, and the cast also includes Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31.

When Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Promotional Tour Begin?

Marvel Studios is already neck-deep into promotion on Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be potentially the biggest superhero movie of all time. However, considering Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released almost five months before Doomsday, the fact that there is no promotional material for it yet is shocking.

Looking back at MCU history, Thor: Love and Thunder still holds the record for the shortest promotional tour for an MCU movie, with its first trailer coming only 81 days before its 2022 theatrical debut. On average, MCU trailers are released about six to eight months ahead of their premiere dates, outside of exceptions like Doomsday.

As of writing, Marvel and Sony are approaching the six-month mark ahead of Spider-Man 4's arrival in July, marking the first live-action Spider-Man film since 2021. While that movie also had a relatively short promotional tour (116 days), Brand New Day marks a fresh start for Holland's web-slinger at the start of a new trilogy, making it an even more special event.

Marvel will likely promote Brand New Day, Doomsday, or both during Super Bowl LX on February 8. While reports have not teased which will take the spotlight, Doomsday would seemingly be the more likely option, given its massive scale. That said, with four trailers already having been released for Doomsday, Spider-Man may have a chance for some shine during that event, as he has flown completely under the radar thus far.