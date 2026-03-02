KPop Demon Hunters 2 Sequel Story Ideas Revealed by Sony Animation Producer Michelle Wong (Exclusive)

KPop Demon Hunters producer Michelle Wong shared what she wants to explore in the already-confirmed sequel of Netflix's hit animated musical movie. In November 2025, Netflix and Sony finalized a deal to greenlight a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, with the follow-up eyeing a potential 2029 release (this came after the pair of studios agreed to work together on a sequel to The Mitchells vs. the Machines). KPop Demon Hunters 2 is still in early development, but anticipation is high for the sequel despite the anticipated four-year wait.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct during the press line at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA), KPop Demon Hunters producer Michelle Wong, who is a veteran producer at Sony Animation, revealed story ideas she would explore in the upcoming sequel. Wong is a producer nominated for the 2026 Producers Guild of America (PGA) Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures for her work on KPop Demon Hunters.

In the film, HUNTR/X is composed of three main members: Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. Aside from the villainous rival boy band Saja Boys, the film introduces supernatural animal companions such as Derpy (a tiger) and Sussie (a magpie), who initially serve as Jinu's pets before shifting their loyalty to Rumi after his sacrifice.

Netflix

Given that Rumi and her backstory had the main spotlight in the first movie, Wong pointed out that she would love to focus more on "Mira and Zoey's background" as well as the dynamic of the two minor supernatural animals, Derpy and Sussie in the sequel:

The Direct: "With a sequel in development, what is something you would really love to explore with these characters that the first movie just simply didn't have time for?"



Michelle Wong: "I mean, for me, I'd like to explore Mira and Zoey's background and where they come from. Or even Derpy. More about Derpy and Sussie's relationship."

Netflix

Derpy and Sussie arguably didn't have enough screentime in the first movie, so understanding where they came from is the right move, and it could even hint at a way to bring back Jinu due to their supernatural ties.

Wong also admitted that she was surprised that fans loved the moment when Baby Saja (the youngest member of the Saja Boys) uttered the words, "goo goo gaga," noting that "we always thought it was funny:"

The Direct: "People are so passionate about this film. They've taken almost every second and are just in love with it. Is there any particular part of the movie that you were just surprised that fans just loved it so much and just took it away and embraced it so fully?" Michelle Wong: "Yeah, I think when Baby Saja says, 'goo goo gaga,' we always thought it was funny, but I was like, 'Are people gonna think that's really dumb?' But they love it."

The scene that Wong was referring to was when Baby Suju drank spicy sauce and said the "goo goo gaga" phrase with a certain bravado while live on TV.

The KPop Demon Hunters producer also revealed that they did "more than seven versions of 'Golden'" and pointed out that she doesn't think that there is one song that they had to cut out because they were "making them as [they] went along:"

The Direct: "When making a film, many ideas are left on the cutting-room floor at any point in the process. Were there any big songs that you just, whether it was recorded or not, that you were like, 'It just doesn't work, it just doesn't fit,' that you had to cut out?"



Michelle Wong: "We did more than seven versions of 'Golden,' but I don't think there's one song that we actually had to cut out because we were making them as we went along. I don't think there is, honestly, but we did do seven versions of Golden and totally different versions."

"Golden" is the breakout hit of KPop Demon Hunters, and it played a big part in transforming the Netflix movie into a global cultural phenomenon. Outside the film, "Golden" became the first K-pop song to win a Grammy, taking home the Best Song Written for Visual Media award at the 68th Grammy Awards this year.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows the story of HUNTR/X, a K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters to protect Earth. The film features a stellar voice cast, including Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Rei Aimi, Audrey Nuna, and EJAE.

Why KPop Demon Hunters 2 Focusing on Mira & Zoey Is the Right Choice

Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters gave Rumi the spotlight by showing her origins as a half-demon and how she overcame her identity struggles at the end, fully accepting who she really is. Now that Rumi's baggage is resolved, Michelle Wong's suggestion to explore the backstories of the remaining HUNTR/X members, Mira and Zoey, is the perfect narrative trajectory for the sequel; they are already compelling characters in the first movie.

Mira's backstory as the black sheep of a wealthy family and her child-abandonment issues were already teased in the first movie, and KPop Demon Hunters 2 could dive into that key storyline. It is possible that part of her journey in the sequel could revolve around reflecting on her outsider status and finally confronting her past, so she can embrace HUNTR/X as her found family.

As for Zoey, her people-pleasing tendencies and insecurities about not fully being Korean (she is a Korean-American raised in Burbank) are the perfect avenue for exploration in a sequel. She is best positioned for significant growth in KPop Demon Hunters 2, with her story of belonging as a great avenue.

While the first film focused more on Rumi's actual demon heritage, touching on the other two members' "figurative demons" could make the sequel stand out. The emergence of new threats could exploit Mira and Zoey's weaknesses, destabilizing the Honmoon and raising the stakes for both, prompting them to confront their insecurities and break free to achieve growth and maturity.