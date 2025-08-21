KPop Demon Hunters 2 Story Ideas Teased By Netflix Directors

The KPop Demon Hunters directors are already teasing some story ideas for KPop Demon Hunters 2. The musical Netflix mega-hit has quickly become one of the biggest entertainment stories of 2025. The streaming film is now the second most-streamed original movie in Netflix history, beating out big-name titles like Bird Box, The Gray Man, and Damsel.

Because of its ultra-viral success, rumors of a potential sequel have started to swirl. Recent reports suggested Netflix is already exploring doing a second movie centered on the demon-hunting K-pop idol team, a stage musical based on the film, and even a live-action adaptation.

One of the directors behind the modern musical hit, Maggie Kang, recently hinted at where she wants to take the KPop Demon Hunters 2 story (via Entertainment Weekly).

When asked about a potential sequel, Kang said she hopes to "reveal more... backstory" for Huntr/x (aka the movie's central demon-hunting team). She noted that one of the difficulties of the first film was that they were actively "trying to do a non-origin origin story," meaning they did not get to explore much of how the Huntr/x girls came to be:

"We were trying to do a non-origin origin story with a concept that's brand new to people. What is it about these girls that brought them into HUNTR/X and made them demon hunters? What is each of their backstory? How did they get chosen? What is that journey like?...[If a sequel happens,]Then we can reveal more of that backstory."

"There was really not a space for the movie to show all that," Kang continued, talking about the first movie. "So we really had to make these choices of what is essential to the story:"

"There was really not a space for the movie to show all that. So we really had to make these choices of what is essential to the story, and that is the information that we will show. I think that was one of the hardest things we kept getting asked: 'Please show us this.' 'I think the audience is going to want to know this or that. We just made decisions to be like, 'Nope, that is not essential to this story for this movie, and maybe that can be shown some other time.'"

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix. It tells the story of a pop-singing girl group sworn to protect Earth from terrifying demonic threats. However, their world is turned upside down when a boy group made up of soul-stealing demons shows up on the scene. The movie features a wholly original K-pop soundtrack and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, and many more as part of its animated ensemble.

Going Back Is Perfect for a KPop Demon Hunters Sequel

Netflix

Since KPop Demon Hunters' release on Netflix, fans have been clamoring for information on a sequel. One of the things that has kept coming up has been a desire to learn more about the Huntr/x girls.

If a sequel were to happen (which the movie's directing team seems to think is pretty likely), a large swath of the movie's fans would likely say the number one thing they want to see out of a second movie would be going back to see how Huntr/x came to be.

The first movie offers teases of Huntr/x's demon-hunting origins, explaining that they are the latest in a long line of demon hunters who have kept the Earthly realm safe from demonic threats for generations. Beyond that, there is not much specifically pertaining to the central trio of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

So, it would only make sense if a second film jumped back to the beginning of this girl group, perhaps putting a KPop Demon Hunter spin on the superstar-making machine that is the K-pop idol industry.

What if KPop Demon Hunters 2 was set in some demon-hunting pop-singing school or training facility, ending with the Huntr/x girls succeeding in their first demon-slaying mission and getting their first-ever record deal?

Or, the series could go even further back in time, showing another group of demon hunters altogether, backdropped by a different period of popular music. The possibilities are endless.