KPop Demon Hunters 2 Sequel Movie Chances Get Addressed by Directors: 'So Many Possibilities'

KPop Demon Hunters directors Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang addressed the potential sequel of the Netflix animated movie in a new interview. The much-talked-about movie delivered an incredible story that followed a Korean pop trio known as Huntrix (Rumi, Mira, and Zoey) who are secretly demon hunters tasked to protect humanity from the demon king, Gwi-Ma. However, the leading trio's resolve was tested due to the arrival of a rival boy band, Saja Boys, who are secretly demons working for Gwi-Ma.

KPop Demon Hunters involved many twists and turns, and one of them included the big reveal that Rumi is a half-demon. This revelation almost destroyed her bond with the rest of Huntrix since Rumi was almost swayed to the side of demons due to her heritage. Despite that, good triumphed over evil in the end, with Rumi reuniting with Mira and Zoey to put an end to Gwi-Ma's reign of terror (with an added assist from the leader of the demon boy band, Jinu). While Kpop Demon Hunters ended on a happy note, it was clear that the story of the animated movie is far from over because there are a lot of unexplored mythologies (such as Gwi-Ma's origin and the backstory of Rumi's parents), and the directors agreed.

In an interview with Shine on Media, KPop Demon Hunters directors Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang addressed the possibility of a sequel, pointing out that there are so "many unanswered questions" that "could be their own story that feels like so many possibilities" in the future:

Q: "What are the chances we get a sequel or series out of this, ‘cause by the time it ended, I was like, ‘I need an end-credit scene. I need a whole another show. Let me follow these people. Let me see what these other two are up to. Have you started thinking of ideas? Is that a possibility?" Chris Appelhans: "You know, because we had to pack so much into 85 minutes, and it's a pretty big idea, and a lot of pieces, there's so many…" Maggie Kang: "–On the cutting room floor." Chris Appelhans: "Yeah, so many unanswered questions, in a good way, and so many avenues that could be their own story that feels like so many possibilities, so yeah."

Following KPop Demon Hunters' wild ending, some of these unanswered questions include the fate of the two Saja Boys members (Romance and Baby) who appeared to have escaped in the end, if Jinu is truly dead after the last shot showed that his demon tiger and magpie are still alive, and the identity of Rumi's demon father.

Another unexplored aspect of Kpop Demon Hunters' ending is the fact that the Hanmoon (the magical barrier that protects Earth from demons) is still blue and not the golden one that the heroes wanted to achieve (apparently, if it is golden, then the Earth would be fully protected from the demons since it will banish them forever).

Speaking in the same interview, KPop Demon Hunters' main trio Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo shared that they would want to reprise their roles in a potential sequel:

Q: "Without spoilers, the way this ends, I feel like there could be more to tell. I would love more to tell. Would you guys come back and what would you like to see for your characters?" Arden Cho: "Please." Ji-young Yoo: "Yes. Absolutely." Arden Cho: "Of course. I feel like this world is so phenomenal to be a part of this world and just to see how much more they could do would be… I mean, I don't even know how…" May Hong: "Just speak some more Korean." Arden Cho: "I feel like we need to go to Korea." Ji-young Yoo: "Ooh, that would be fun." Arden Cho: "Let's go."

The cast also divulged their hopes for what's next for their characters, with Yoo admitting that she's "pretty much down for anything." Cho let it slip that Yoo already has an idea for a sequel, and she already pitched it:

Ji-young Yoo: "I mean, I'm pretty much down for anything. I can't really probably say it now. I’ll say maybe after the movie comes out, but like I already know what I want from a sequel." Arden Cho: "She has her idea. She's already pitched it." Ji-young Yoo: "Yeah, I've already told Maggie [Kang] and Chris [Appelhans] that there has to be a followup. I’ll tell you later. But I mean, I would totally do it again. I’ll be honestly a little bummed if we can't do a sequel." Arden Cho: "I know. I would be heartbroken if there isn't a sequel."

KPop Demon Hunters has a star-studded cast led by Arden Cho as Rumi, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, May Hong as Mira, and Expats star Ji-young Yoo as Zoey.

Joining the four main voice actors are XO Kitty alum Yunjin Kim as Rumi's mother Celine, and Byung-hun Lee (who played the Front Man in Squid Game) as the big bad, Gwi-Ma. KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix on June 20, 2025.

KPop Demon Hunter Sequel Explore?

Netflix

There are a lot of storylines and characters that a potential sequel to KPop Demon Hunters can explore, especially after that wild ending. The animated movie established that there is a trio of hunters across generations dedicated to protecting humanity from demons, and a possible standalone sequel or spinoff could dive deep into some of them.

It is even possible that this generational trio of hunters is voiced by the same actors, allowing Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo to return as new characters.

Another storyline that a sequel could further dive deep into is the origins and identity of Rumi's demon father. This would give more screentime to Celine (Rumi's mother) while exploring her past stint as a hunter and her eventual romance with a demon. There is a chance that Rumi's demon father could be a much bigger threat than Gwi-Ma, and a clash between father and daughter would raise the stakes for a sequel.

Given that the ending also establishes that a blue Hanmoon (not a gold one) is the current barrier that exists, it appears to imply that demons can still enter and influence humanity (the fact that Jinu's demon tiger and magpie are still inside the barrier further supports this claim). This could hint that Gwi-Ma can still return and wreak havoc. If Rumi's father is a reformed demon, he could also make a comeback to team up with her daughter and former lover to put an end to Gwi-Ma's reign for good.