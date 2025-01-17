Squid Game 2 Front Man Actor Debunks 3 Popular Season 2 Theories

Sorry theorists, one of Squid Game's most popular actors in Season 2 just squashed several popular theories about Season 3.

One of the most popular series in Netflix's history, Squid Game, recently returned for a seven-episode Season 2, debuting on December 26, 2024.

While Season 2 continued the story around Seong Gi-hun's efforts to return to the games, the final episode (which came to an abrupt and brutal end) left a lot of questions unanswered heading into Season 3.

Lee Byung-hun Debunks Squid Game Season 2 Theories

During a head-to-head matchup on Hot Ones Versus, Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun) asks Lee Byung-hun (Front Man) about some specific Squid Game fan theories.

Having now been answered in Season 2, fans are theorizing that "the island is a ship, Gi-Hun is the son of Oh Il-nam, Front Man is an undercover cop."

The Front Man actor gave a blanket response, telling his co-star that "none were correct:"

Lee Jung-jae: "Tell me which of the following fan theories are true. 'The island is a ship, Gi-Hun is the son of Oh Il-nam, Front Man is an undercover cop.'" Lee Byung-hun: "Honestly, none were correct."

While the moment was playful, and he also further indicated he does not want to spoil the ending of Season 3, it appears that none of these theories are correct.

The theory that Il-nam (Player 001 from Season 1) is Gi-hun's father seems purposefully wrong, but only slightly. While that theory held more weight after Season 1, the new hot fan theory is that Il-nam is the Front Man's father.

Key connections include Il-nam’s remark about his son disliking regular milk, mirrored by In-ho's preference for avoiding plain milk in Season 2, and their shared deep ties to the games.

While this theory is not confirmed, their unique dynamic, Il-nam's role as the game's creator, and In-ho's rise to Front Man after winning in 2015 add plausibility to the idea.

What Will Happen in Squid Game Season 3?

Squid Game Season 3 could delve deeper into Gi-hun's moral complexities and his ongoing battle against the games.

The clash between Gi-hun and the Front Man is bound to escalate, potentially uncovering new layers of their connection, particularly with hints about Front Man's family and mysterious ties to the games (Why is In-ho the Front Man?)

While Lee Byung-hun playfully dismissed theories during the interview, his cryptic responses might subtly hint at storylines involving deeper familial ties or revelations about the island's true nature.

The idea of the island being mobile could explain why his brother, Jun-ho (played by Wi Ha-joon), and his crew have been having such a difficult time finding it.

One major Season 3 idea is that Gi-hun's arc might end in tragedy, with theories suggesting his potential death as a form of sacrifice to dismantle the games.

Other predictions include a rebellion among players or guards and the exposure of the games in Korea, possibly leaving the door open for international (maybe the U.S.A?) iterations.

In the end, many die-hard fans just want to see Gi-hun survive and finally make it to his daughter in America.

Squid Game Seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix.