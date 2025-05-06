Squid Game 3 Trailer Just Revealed [SPOILERS] Is Still Alive

Squid Game Season 3's trailer may have spoiled the fate of one of its important characters.

Squid Game Cast with Season 3 Logo

Squid Game Season 3's trailer confirmed that one of Gi-hun's allies in the rebellion is still alive following his unconfirmed fate in Season 2's cliffhanger ending. The Squid Game Season 2 finale ended with a major uprising from the players led by Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), but it ultimately failed after the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) decided to reveal his true colors and betray the players. 

One of the presumed casualties in the rebellion was Gyeong-seok (Player 246), who was seemingly gunned down by Kang No-eul (one of the masked employees who appear to be on the verge of joining the players' cause)

At the 0:46-second mark of Netflix's newly released teaser trailer for Squid Game Season 3, a blink-and-you-miss-it shot of Gyeong-seok can be seen, confirming that the character is still alive and being held somewhere hidden by Kang No-eul. 

Lee Jin-wook as Gyeong-seok in Squid Game Season 3
Lee Jin-wook

Gyeong-suk's return is crucial because it gives Gi-hun a secret ally who could help him in his clash against the Front Man and his mission to end the games. 

The footage also appears to show No-eul removing or disabling the tracker inside Gyeong-suk's body, allowing him to fake his death and stay off the radar of the Front Man and his minions. 

Seeing Kang No-eul help Gyeong-suk survive also makes sense because she is aware that his daughter (Na-yeon) is diagnosed with blood cancer. For those unaware, No-eul and Na-yeon previously shared a heartwarming moment in Squid Game Season 2, Episode 1 (read more about the full cast of Squid Game Season 2). 

Another shot from the Squid Game Season 3 teaser trailer shows No-eul sneaking around the Squid Game headquarters. 

Park Gyu-young as No-eul in Squid Game Season 3
Park Gyu-young

She may either be finding a way for her and Gyeong-suk to escape, or she could have already joined Gi-hun's quest to end the games once and for all.

The full teaser trailer can be seen below: 

Squid Game Season 3 is set to continue Gi-hun's story as he is inserted back into the game after losing his best friend, Jung-Bae, in Season 2's cliffhanger ending. 

Squid Game Season 3 is headlined by a strong cast of South Korean actors led by Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Kang Ha-neul, and Wi Ha-jun. The final season of the hit Korean series will premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2025.

What Player 246's Survival Means for Gi-Hun in Squid Game Season 3

Lee Jin-wook as Player 246 in Squid Game Season 2
Lee Jin-wook

With Gi-hun's back against the wall, he will need all the help he can get in the final battle against the Front Man, and Gyeong-suk's timely survival could be what he needs.  

The fact that Gyeong-suk joined the rebellion in Squid Game Season 2's ending means that he has embraced Gi-hun's mission to put an end to the games. 

While Kang No-eul could've saved Gyeong-suk solely for him to survive and reunite with his daughter, he could convince her to join Gi-hun's efforts in stopping the Front Man and the games. 

Gyeong-suk and No-eul, though, need to save Gi-hun and the other players first because they need more allies to fulfill their grand plan. 

Still, recruiting No-eul is vital for the players' rebellion since she knows crucial game secrets. No-eul being part of the cause could serve as the first significant step that could contribute to the Front Man's downfall. 

