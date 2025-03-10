Squid Game Season 3 Announces Its 12 Main Cast Members

It's official these cast members are set to be the main focus of Squid Game Season 3, the final stretch of the narrative from Netflix.

Squid Game Season 3 will make Netflix history when it premieres on June 27, 2025, marking the shortest gap between seasons for a Netflix original scripted action series.

The upcoming season will conclude the story of Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun as he continues his mission to take down the deadly competition. Fans are thrilled by the quick turnaround, as they previously waited three years between Seasons 1 and 2.

Squid Game Confirms Its 12 Main Cast Members For Season 3

Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game Season 3 will feature the return of all 12 main cast members from Season 2. The lineup includes Squid Game originals like Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun, among others:

Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game

Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun will be a drastically changed man in Squid Game Season 3, following his devastating failures in Season 2. After witnessing the brutal death of his friend, Park Jung-bae, and being left in despair by the Front Man, Gi-hun finds himself at a critical crossroads entering Season 3.

According to series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, the final season will see Gi-hun struggling with whether to persist in his mission to end the deadly games or succumb to his defeat, as his current status is quite dire.

Lee Byung-hun

Squid Game

In Season 2 of Squid Game, In-ho, now disguised as Player 001, infiltrates the game to teach Gi-hun a lesson. As Player 001, he manipulates the game by wasting his team's time in the Six-Legged Pentathlon, gaining their trust while secretly pursuing his own agenda.

However, by the end of the season, In-ho fully embraces his role as the Front Man, betraying and killing fellow players to maintain control, ultimately confronting Gi-hun in a heartbreaking moment.

In Season 3, it seems he will be back as the Front Man full-time, holding all the power against the players, including Gi-hun. Getting more of a concrete reason for why he participated in the games and finding a resolution with his brother will be essential.

Yim Si-wan

Squid Game

Introduced in the second season, Yim Si-wan's Myung-gi is a player deeply in debt due to a cryptocurrency scam, leading to confrontations with other players like Thanos and Nam-gyu. Throughout the games, he oscillates between self-preservation and moral choices, ultimately betraying Jun-hee and later killing Thanos in a violent altercation.

In Season 3, Myung-gi could be further developed as a morally complex character, potentially seeking redemption or forming alliances, though his unpredictable nature might make him a dangerous wildcard with selfish intentions.

Kang Ha-neul

Squid Game

Kang Ha-neul's Dae-ho forms alliances with Gi-hun and Park Jung-bae, offering support in the games while revealing his background as a former marine in Season 2. He shows his loyalty and bravery, notably volunteering for a female-dominated game and later defending Jun-hee, despite his discomfort in some situations.

However, when the rebellion against the guards begins, Dae-ho's fear takes over, and he has a panic attack, unable to continue the fight.

In Season 3, Dae-ho could be portrayed as a character grappling with his trauma, potentially seeking redemption, which often doesn't lead to survival in Squid Game.

Wi Ha-jun

Squid Game

Jun-ho's role was reduced in Squid Game Season 2, as his storyline became intertwined with Gi-hun's quest to locate the island where the games were held.

Despite appearing less frequently, Wi Ha-joon, who plays Jun-ho, explained that this was part of a larger narrative, with more of Jun-ho's character to be explored in Season 3.

He teased that Jun-ho's arc would be addressed in-depth, including potential conflicts with his brother, the Front Man. As Season 2 left Jun-ho at a standstill, with his investigation sabotaged and his brother still at large, the upcoming season promises to resolve his story.

Park Gyu-young

Squid Game

In Squid Game Season 2, No-eul's (Park Gyu-young) arc focused on her moral conflict as one of the guards in pink, particularly her refusal to participate in the organ harvesting operation.

She became increasingly conflicted after recognizing Park Gyeong-seok in the crowd and later witnessed the violent consequences of her actions. Despite being threatened and scarred by corrupt guards, No-eul was able to maintain her strong convictions.

Fan theories suggest that No-eul may have secretly spared Player 246 (Park Gyeong-seok), who survived a gunshot wound, as part of her attempt to prevent organ harvesting. This theory points to a deeper connection between No-eul and Player 246, which could be explored in Season 3.

Park Sung-hoon

Squid Game

Park Sung-hoon's Hyun-ju participates in the Season 2 games to pay off her massive debt and complete her transition, facing both personal and external challenges.

She forms a bond with her teammates, especially Geum-ja, Yong-mi, and Young-mi, while revealing her past as a strong sergeant in the military before transitioning. After surviving several deadly, she initially chooses to keep going for the prize but wants to leave the games, devastated by the death of Young-mi.

In the aftermath, Hyun-ju joins Gi-hun's revolt, showcasing her military skills and becoming a leader in the fight against the staff, while navigating the emotional and tactical complexities of her situation heading into Season 3.

Yang Dong-geun

Squid Game

In Season 2, Park Yong-sik enters the games with his mother to pay off their debts, initially voting to leave but later choosing to stay for the prize.

He forms close bonds with other players, including Geum-ja and Hyun-ju, and participates in several games while struggling with his secret debts. After surviving multiple rounds, he is caught between his loyalty to the rebellion and his mother's fears, ultimately deciding not to join the revolt.

For Season 3, his internal conflict between survival and the desire for redemption could lead to a more active role in resisting the game's controllers and truly fighting back.

Kang Ae-sim

Squid Game

Kang Ae-sim's Jang Geum-ja is known for her empathy toward others, particularly Hyun-ju, and becomes increasingly protective of her son, even when he makes decisions that put him at odds with her.

Geum-ja is faced with difficult choices and emotional struggles, particularly around the survival of her family versus the increasing danger of the game.

For Season 3, her protective nature may lead to a heartbreaking sacrifice, potentially dying to save her son, as hinted by her filming schedule and the high-stakes environment of the game.

Jo Yuri

Squid Game

In Season 2, Jo Yuri's Jun-hee grapples with both her pregnancy and the brutal competition, struggling to form meaningful alliances while contending with her past with Myung-gi, who had scammed her.

She shows resilience, enduring physical pain and emotional turmoil, especially when she chooses to stay in the game despite the risks to her child. Her character arc deepens with Geum-ja, who becomes a maternal figure, and Myung-gi, whose changing faithless intentions continue to hurt her.

Jun-hee's survival instincts and determination to protect her baby are key, setting the stage for her potential involvement in future games and fights in Season 3.

Lee David

Squid Game

Min-su's (Lee David) Season 2 character arc revolves around his growing moral conflict and eventual courage to break away from manipulative allies. Initially timid and obedient, he slowly distances himself from the toxic influence of Thanos and Nam-gyu, particularly when he votes against their wishes and stands up to their intimidation.

His guilt over Se-mi's death and the emotional toll of the violent environment sets the stage for a possible reckoning in Season 3, where Min-su may finally confront his past decisions and seek redemption or justice.

Roh Jae-won

Squid Game

Nam-gyu (Roh Jae-won) is known for his alliance with Thanos, driven by a shared desire for revenge against Myung-gi, but his relationships with others grow increasingly strained, particularly with Se-mi and Min-su.

He betrays allies, including Se-mi, in a series of violent, manipulative acts to survive, and ultimately, after the death of Thanos, finds himself isolated and alone.

For Season 3, Nam-gyu's vengeful nature, along with his willingness to resort to violence for survival, sets him up as a formidable and unpredictable figure in the ongoing battle.

Season 3 of Squid Game will premiere on Netflix on June 27.