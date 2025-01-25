Squid Game Actor Might Have Accidentally Revealed Their Season 3 Demise

Squid Game Season 2 actress may have slipped that her character will bite the dust in Season 3.

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Squid Game Lee Jung Jae

Squid Game Season 2 actress Kang Ae-sim shared a tidbit about her filming timeline in the series that could hint on her fate in the upcoming Season 3. 

While Season 2 ended with the core characters of players around Seong Gi-hun still intact after three rounds of death-defying Squid Games, many are wondering who will be the one to be killed when Squid Game Season 3 premieres sometime this year. 

One of the characters who has been at the top of fans' list of who might bite the dust is Kang Ae-sim's Geum-ja, an elderly mother who joined the game with her son to pay off his debts. 

Will Kang Ae-sim's Geum-Ja Die in Squid Game Season 3?

Kang Ae-sim as Geum Ja in Squid Game Season 2
Kang Ae-sim

In an interview with GogglerMY in December 2024, Squid Game Season 2 stars Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ae-sim talked about their filming timeline for Season 3. 

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk earlier confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they filmed Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back. 

Dong-geun shared that it was "a bit difficult" to film scenes for both seasons back to back because they were away from home for so long: 

"That was the thing that was a bit difficult because I had to be away from home for so long."

Ae-sim chimed in on the conversation, noting that they only filmed for "six months" instead of one year for some of the actors: 

"It was just six months for us, but for some of the actors, it was a year [to film Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back]."

The Squid Game actress' comments about their length of filming may indicate that her character, Geum-ja, might end up dying in Season 3. 

The same could be true for Yang Dong-geun's Yong-sik since the actress pointed out that both of them filmed around the same timeframe of six months. 

Why Squid Game’s Mother-Son Duo Could Die, Explained

Squid Game Season 2 dialed up the stakes even further, especially after the fact that the Front Man decided to join the games to foil Gi-hun's plan to destroy it from the inside. 

The fact that the competition includes a mother-son duo (Yong-sik and Geum-ja) is more heartbreaking, considering that only one will ultimately win the grand prize if the game continues after the player uprising in the Season 2 finale. 

Kang Ae-sim's comments about filming scenes in only six months could hint that her character and Yong-sik will eventually die in Season 3, which is quite unfortunate since they have become fan-favorite characters in Season 2. 

Squid Game is known for its various twists and turns (read more about Season 2 spoilers here), and the impending death scene of the mother-son duo is poised to be massively heartbreaking.

It is possible that one would save the other, but it is more likely that Geum-ja would die first since she could end up saving her son during a ciritical juncture in one of the games. 

Squid Game Season 3 is confirmed to feature a much dangerous Red Light, Green Light game involving two motion sensor dolls, and this could be the round where Geum-ja (and possibly Yong-sik) would meet their end. 

Given that Gi-hun is captured at the end of Season 2, there is even a strong chance that the Front Man will let him witness the deaths of the pair. 

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Squid Game (Season 2)
Release Date
2024
Platform
Netflix
Actors
Lee Byung-hun
Lee Jung-jae
Wi Ha-jun
Genres
Thriller
- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING