Squid Game Actor Might Have Accidentally Revealed Their Season 3 Demise

Squid Game Season 2 actress Kang Ae-sim shared a tidbit about her filming timeline in the series that could hint on her fate in the upcoming Season 3.

While Season 2 ended with the core characters of players around Seong Gi-hun still intact after three rounds of death-defying Squid Games, many are wondering who will be the one to be killed when Squid Game Season 3 premieres sometime this year.

One of the characters who has been at the top of fans' list of who might bite the dust is Kang Ae-sim's Geum-ja, an elderly mother who joined the game with her son to pay off his debts.

Will Kang Ae-sim's Geum-Ja Die in Squid Game Season 3?

Kang Ae-sim

In an interview with GogglerMY in December 2024, Squid Game Season 2 stars Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ae-sim talked about their filming timeline for Season 3.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk earlier confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they filmed Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back.

Dong-geun shared that it was "a bit difficult" to film scenes for both seasons back to back because they were away from home for so long:

"That was the thing that was a bit difficult because I had to be away from home for so long."

Ae-sim chimed in on the conversation, noting that they only filmed for "six months" instead of one year for some of the actors:

"It was just six months for us, but for some of the actors, it was a year [to film Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back]."

The Squid Game actress' comments about their length of filming may indicate that her character, Geum-ja, might end up dying in Season 3.

The same could be true for Yang Dong-geun's Yong-sik since the actress pointed out that both of them filmed around the same timeframe of six months.

Why Squid Game’s Mother-Son Duo Could Die, Explained

Squid Game Season 2 dialed up the stakes even further, especially after the fact that the Front Man decided to join the games to foil Gi-hun's plan to destroy it from the inside.

The fact that the competition includes a mother-son duo (Yong-sik and Geum-ja) is more heartbreaking, considering that only one will ultimately win the grand prize if the game continues after the player uprising in the Season 2 finale.

Kang Ae-sim's comments about filming scenes in only six months could hint that her character and Yong-sik will eventually die in Season 3, which is quite unfortunate since they have become fan-favorite characters in Season 2.

Squid Game is known for its various twists and turns (read more about Season 2 spoilers here), and the impending death scene of the mother-son duo is poised to be massively heartbreaking.

It is possible that one would save the other, but it is more likely that Geum-ja would die first since she could end up saving her son during a ciritical juncture in one of the games.

Squid Game Season 3 is confirmed to feature a much dangerous Red Light, Green Light game involving two motion sensor dolls, and this could be the round where Geum-ja (and possibly Yong-sik) would meet their end.

Given that Gi-hun is captured at the end of Season 2, there is even a strong chance that the Front Man will let him witness the deaths of the pair.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.