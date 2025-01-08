Squid Game Season 2: Here's Why Player 001 Created the New Games

Squid Game Season 2's new games add plenty of drama and deadly stakes, and there is a good reason behind it.

The thrilling Netflix series returns after Season 1 winner Seong Gi-hun decides to return to the game and seek revenge against the organizers of the deadly competition, ultimately stopping it before innocent lives are taken once again.

The main protagonist's comeback to the deadly island has led many to wonder how he would fare in the games, considering that he already played them in Squid Game Season 1.

Why the Front Man Changed the Games in Season 2

Lee Byung-hun & Lee Jung-jae

In Season 1, the Front Man (whose real name is In-ho in Squid Game) tells Seong Gi-hun that the games are a form of entertainment for wealthy billionaires disguised as VIPs (Very Important Person).

The elite members and sponsors of the game visit the annual games to watch them live, and they even bet on some of the players even though they know that the participants will die if they are eliminated.

After Gi-hun convinces the Front Man to bring him back to play the games, the ruthless organizer of the Squid Game is one step ahead, knowing Player 456 will try his best to end it all.

The Front Man decides to participate in the games as Player 001 mainly to monitor Gi-hun's moves and ensure his plan fails. He aims to change the games right after the infamous Red Light, Green Light round.

Aside from giving Gi-hun false hope that he would breeze through the final round and save as many lives as possible, the Front Man sees the new games as a way to continue fueling wealthy individuals' need for unique entertainment.

What Are the New Games in Squid Game Season 2?

While Gi-hun managed to save many lives after the Red Light, Green Light round since he had already played it in Season 1, he was confident that he could do it again in the second round, knowing that it was a game called Dalgona.

He even confessed to all the players that he had played the games before, but they did not believe him because they pointed out that he wouldn't have been there if he had already received the grand prize of 45.6 billion won.

Still, he gave them tips about Dalgona, but all of them (except Player 001) were disappointed to learn that the next two games, Six-Legged Pentathlon and Mingle, had changed (read more about Squid Game Season 2 spoilers).

The Six-Legged Pentathlon requires players to group themselves into five, and each team member starts with their legs tied together. While their legs are tied, each member plays mini-games at 10-meter intervals, and they need to win each one to move on to the next challenge.

The goal is to win all the mini-games and cross the finish line in five minutes. If they fail, they will be killed.

The pentathlon includes the mini-games Ddakji, Flying Stone, Gong-gi, Spinning Top, and Jegi. The third game is Mingle, in which the remaining players gather on a merry-go-round platform and group themselves based on the number called out by the organizers.

The twist doesn't stop there since they must enter a small room after every round. If players fail to enter the room, they will be eliminated and killed by the Squid Game guards wearing a triangle symbol on their masks.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.