Squid Game Season 2: Here's Why The Frontman Joins the Game

Squid Game Season 2 revealed the mother of all plot twists after the Front Man dropped everything to join the game as one of the players.

The Netflix show's sophomore run is back with another round of twists and turns after its debut season unveiled that Player 001 (aka Il-nam) was none other than the creator of the infamous Squid Game that had been claiming innocent lives in the past years.

Squid Game Season 2, Episode 3 revealed a similar and disturbing twist for the dreaded Player 001 designation since it was the same number used by the Front Man to go on deep cover to befriend Season 1 winner Seong Gi-hun during the games.

Why the Front Man Decides To Participate in Season 2

Lee Byung-hun

In-ho (played by Lee Byung-hun in both seasons of Squid Game) serves as the dangerous and ruthless Front Man behind the games. He is also Detective Jun-ho's estranged brother, a former police officer, and the previous winner of the 2015 iteration of the games.

He is tasked to oversee the annual games, making sure that both the players and the masked workers are in check throughout the competition.

Seong Gi-hun convinces the Front Man to bring him back to the games so that he can prove that there is still hope for humanity and that not all of them are driven by greed.

The Front Man's role in Squid Game Season 2 drastically changed after he decided to participate in the games, with the ultimate goal of destroying Gi-hun's ideals since he believes that there is absolutely no hope in the world due to the selfish ways of humanity.

Speaking with Tudum, Lee Byung-hun explained that the Front Man wanted to "enlighten Gi-hun" to prove his point about humanity's low points:

"Front Man returns to the game wanting to enlighten Gi-hun — wanting to teach Gi-hun and make him think the way he does about the world and mankind."

Joining the game for the Front Man would also allow him to see Gi-hun try and fail to stop the games from the inside.

As Player 001, the Front Man introduces himself as Young-il to Gi-hun and the other players. It's worth noting that Gi-hun has no idea that Young-il is the man that he's been trying to find.

Season 2 also revealed more of his backstory, unveiling that his pregnant wife died due to acute cirrhosis. In-ho borrowed money from illegal loan sharks due to his desperation, which led to his involvement in the Squid Game.

He was relieved from his job as a police officer because his superiors thought that he was receiving a bribe from criminals.

Did Front Man Ever Enjoy Participating in the Games?

Lee Jung-jae & Lee Byung-hun

At one point in Squid Game Season 2, Episode 5, the Front Man, disguised as Young-il, can be seen enjoying himself as he cheers on the team of Hyun-ju during the Six-Legged Pentathlon round of the games.

This single moment has led many to believe that he appears to be enjoying himself, leaving viewers to wonder if he has a change of heart about humanity during that moment.

In an interview with Netflix K Content, Lee Byung-hun revealed that In-ho did have a "genuinely good time" during the Six-Legged Pentathlon while also describing the experience as "both challenging and enjoyable" as an actor:

"The character In-Ho coming in and wanting to destroy everything is what you could say is the big picture. When the game is on the line, and In-Ho is actually a real part fo the team, he finds himself having a genuinely good time, and that is how the director and I decided this should be acted. So for me as an actor, I think it was both challenging and enjoyable."

The Squid Game actor also said that there is a "small part" inside In-ho that might be rooting for Gi-hun:

"The Front Man believes that Gi-hun is wrong in his way of thinking, but perhaps, he reflects on himself through Gi-hun. He does want to destroy Gi-hun's belief. I felt that a small part of him, unknowingly, might be hoping for Gi-hun's thoughts to be right. And rooting for him in some way."

Despite that genuine moment, though, Squid Game Season 2's ending revealed that the Front Man did not change at all.

While he joined Gi-hun's efforts to launch a rebellion in the finale, In-ho faked his death as Young-il during the chaos and betrayed his once-in-a-lifetime allies.

In one of Squid Game Season 2's major plot twists, he ultimately kills Gi-hun's best friend, Jung-bae, to shatter his spirit and to remind him that his plan was never a success from the start.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

Squid Game Season 3 is confirmed to premiere sometime in 2025.