Squid Game Season 2: Here's Why Gi-Hun Goes Back to the Games

Squid Game Season 2 reveals Gi-hun's desire to return to the deadly games, and it has nothing to do with money.

Netflix's Korean thriller drama brings Gi-hun back to the forefront as he utilizes his resources to find the organizers behind the Squid Game since he wants to end the games.

Season 2, Episode 1 reveals that he is hellbent on finding The Recruiter, hoping that he can lead him to the infamous Front Man behind everything.

Why Gi-Hun Decides To Return to the Squid Games Explained

Lee Jung-jae

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 2.

Gi-hun's (played by The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae) efforts to try to find The Recruiter backfire in Squid Game Season 2 since the latter finds him instead after a botched attempt by Mr. Kim and Woo-Seok.

Still, after a tense standoff ending with The Recruiter killing himself due to losing to a Russian Roulette game, Gi-hun joins forces with Detective Jun-ho (whose brother is the Front Man). They try to find who is behind the deadly competition that claimed the lives of many, including his friends.

Gi-hun's mission ultimately lands him in an encounter with The Front Man, with him telling the Squid Game overseer that he wants him to stop the games.

The Front Man argues that he can't do that because "all of you participated by choice" and "the game will not end unless the world changes."

With Jun-ho and the mercenaries serving as backup and with a tracker in place in his tooth, Gi-hun knows he has the upper hand, so he asks the Front Man to put him back in the game.

Gi-hun's return to the game is part of his big plan with Jun-ho. They intend to use the tracker to trace his whereabouts, infiltrate the island, and apprehend the Front Man and the VIPs to end the games.

Read more about the star-studded cast of Squid Game Season 2.

Did Gi-Hun's Plan Work in Squid Game Season 2?

The Front Man eventually agrees to Gi-hun's request to bring him back as a game participant, but Squid Game Season 2 has no shortage of twists and turns.

All Gi-hun needs to do is survive while he waits for his reinforcements. He sees no problem with this because he has already played the games before and knows what to expect.

Before the Red Light, Green Light game begins, Gi-hun realizes that the tracker in his mouth was removed while unconscious on the way to the island.

Elsewhere, Jun-ho and his team find Gi-hun's tracker on a different island, meaning they need to return to square one to find their friend and save him before it is too late. Gi-hun realizes he is screwed and has no backup.

Despite that, he plans to convince the other players to stop the game, as per the clause in their player agreement, which was before the first game.

This is on top of saving as many players as possible while mapping out another plan to infiltrate the base of operations while he is still there.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

Netflix houses another reality series called Squid Game: The Challenge, where real-life contestants participate in a slate of games inspired by the series, with a cast of 456 contestants.