Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge pits real-life contestants in a series of competitive games in order to win the grand prize of $4.56 million.

Based on the hit Korean series Squid Game, the 10-episode reality show highlights 456 players competing to win the largest single cash prize in reality television and game show history.

In the series, the contestants are fully immersed in the Squid Game experience, wearing assigned numbers and green tracksuits while playing several games from the original series.

The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on Netflix on November 22 while the next four installments will premiere on Wednesday, November 29. The finale will then arrive on Wednesday, December 6.

Every Top Contestant in Squid Game: The Challenge

Favour - Player 002

Favour

Favour (aka Player 002) is a 22-year-old theatre and movie actor from Spain.

In his official Netflix profile, Favour believes that befriending others could be the key to winning it all.

Still, Favour is not someone who can be easily manipulated by others, and he thinks that this is to his advantage.

Bee - Player 018

Bee

Working as a games industry professional could be an advantage for 28-year-old Bee in Squid Game: The Challenge.

After suffering from depression when she was a kid, Bee worked hard to gain a successful career.

Bee claims that she's part of the 0.5% of intelligence in the United Kingdom. If she wins the competition, Bee said that she will use the prize to buy a farmhouse.

Jess “Figgy” Figueroa - Player 033

Jess “Figgy” Figueroa

Jess, also known as Figgy, is a 30-year-old science teacher from Tennessee.

Figgy wants to build alliances with other contestants by telling them that she can serve as a "safe space" for her fellow cast members.

Jada - Player 097

Jada

As a marketing coordinator from New Jersey, 24-year-old Jada is ready to change her life by winning Squid Game: The Challenge.

Given that she only has one kidney, Jada wants to donate part of her prize to kidney donor assistance centers.

Jada believes that her ability to read people well is her advantage over the other contestants.

Kyle - Player 101

Kyle

30-year-old Kyle works in the customer service department of a company in Kentucky.

Due to the nature of his job, Kyle knows that he has what it takes to read the other contestants. Doing so would allow him to find their weakness and use them to his advantage.

Kyle made an early connection with Dani in Episode 1, with him telling her that he's not nervous about the social parts of the game. Instead, he's concerned about the nerve-wracking challenges that come with it.

Dani - Player 134

Dani

Dani is a 23-year-old hospitality supervisor who also has a criminal justice degree.

Aside from trying to win it all, Dani is also looking for love inside the Squid Game premises.

Dani points out that her favorite game is the Marbles one, saying that she's good at manipulating other people.

While speaking with Netflix, Dani said that she wants to observe people from afar, be friendly, and when the time is right, potentially betray them for the cash prize.

Dash - Player 141

Dash

Dash has a lot on his plate in the outside world. The 29-year-old New York native is an audiobook narrator, a part-time model, and a nanny.

After being voted as the "Most Likely to Be on Reality TV" in high school, Dash is living the dream in Squid Game: The Challenge.

Dash describes the competition as more of an "acid trip" and that it "feels like a dream."

Mai - Player 287

Mai

55-year-old Mai is an immigration adjudicator who loves to travel to different countries.

Mai's strategy is simple: make alliances that she can manipulate to her advantage.

Lorenzo - Player 161

Lorenzo

At the beginning of Squid Game: The Challenge, Lorenzo, Player 161, tells his fellow contestants that he believes that he will make it simply because he works out.

The 26-year-old asset manager from the United Kingdom is a self-proclaimed "master manipulator" who claims that he's going to be a multimillionaire soon after winning the game.

Lorenzo points out that he wants to "break free from everything," such as morals and rules. As a result, his major belief is to "do what you want" because "this is your only chance."

Chaney - Player 179

Chaney

Texas native Chaney is a teacher curious about certain situations inside the Squid Game dorm room, such as the other contestants' eating habits and how everyone showers.

Despite the intense competition among her peers, Chaney believes that being humble is the best path to winning the whole thing.

TJ Stukes - Player 182

TJ Stukes

TJ Stukes is a former professional basketball player from El Paso, Texas who's into shoe collecting.

Winning is TJ's utmost priority, but he also wants to be remembered as someone who is humble and friendly when the competition is over.

In Episode 3, TJ reveals that he has an innate desire to be morally rich to truly appreciate the value of money.

Mothi - Player 200

Mothi

Mothi is a 37-year-old musical theater actor and a residential field technician from the UK.

Aside from winning the cash prize, Mothi wants to become a leader of his own team. He also claims that he is oozing with confidence and has a lot of stamina.

Mothi revealed in Episode 1 that he wants to get to know "as many players as [he] can" in order to use all that information to his advantage in the latter stages of the game.

Daniel - Player 204

Daniel

51-year-old Daniel is a physician assistant who loves to work out.

Among all the challenges, he admits that he wants to play the Glass Bridge. Daniel also says that he's a true-born leader.

Phalisia - Player 229

Phalisia

31-year-old Phalisia is a tarot card junkie and true crime fan. In the real world, Phalisia is a leasing agent supervisor from Colorado.

Phalisia's strategy is to have deep and honest connections with the other contestants in order to make true alliances.

Rick - Player 232

Rick

Rick, aka Player 232, tells Netflix that he is going to use his age as an asset during the competition because "no one thinks [he's] a threat."

The 69-year-old physician from Pennsylvania said that his mind is "sharp" and that it can make his chances of winning increase.

Rick celebrated his birthday in the dorm room in Episode 1.

Stephen Lomas - Player 243

Stephen Lomas

As part of a family that is famous on TikTok, Stephen Lomas is no stranger to the spotlight. The 30-year-old moving company owner from Kansas City wants to make a name for himself in the series by trying to outlast everyone and win the massive cash prize.

Stephen's best friend and rival, Chase, is also present in the competition. He claims that it was his best friend that forced him to be involved in the show.

He is a proud dad and a self-proclaimed "complete homebody."

Mike - Player 254

Mikie

Mike is a full-time dad who takes care of his five kids, four of whom have special needs.

All Mike wants is to become the most reliable and trustworthy player in the field. If he wins the prize, Mike's desire is to bring his kids to Disneyland all the time.

Trey Plutnicki - Player 301

Trey Plutnicki

Trey Plutnicki, 25, is a delivery driver from Illinois. He has a unique advantage in the game since he is playing with his mom, LeAnn.

Aside from his competitive nature, Trey is an adventurous person who loves climbing and tap dancing. In fact, he is also a big fan of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

Trey and his mom's main goal is to win for them to finish paying off their house.

LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki - Player 302

LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki

64-year-old LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki is described by her son, Trey, as a "superstar athlete."

LeAnn's resume proves that she is, in fact, the real deal. According to her profile, she became the first woman at Kansas State to receive a full basketball scholarship.

After retiring as an editor from The New York Times, LeAnn served as the coach of a 10-year-old girls' basketball team.

His son, Trey, believes that LeAnn is going to outlast him in the competition.

Bryton Constantin - Player 432

Bryton Constantin

Bryton is a 21-year-old student from South Carolina who joined the competition because of his outgoing personality. He loves to ride dirt bikes, work out, cook, and read.

In Episode 1, Bryton admits that he is the best in the competition as he believes that he controls his own destiny while also forming alliances along the way.

The Squid Game: The Challenge is now streaming on Netflix.