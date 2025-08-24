Superman 2025's Box Office Haul Just Joined an Exclusive DC Superhero Group

It might surprise some fans how high Superman has soared at the box office, especially when compared to fellow DC films. Compared to Marvel, DC has been the little brother at the box office, especially since the MCU's dominance took hold of the genre in the 2010s. However, the tides may be changing as James Gunn's new DCU has gotten off to a strong start, as Superman joins this exclusive money-making club.

The pressure on Gunn's new Superman film couldn't have been greater. Not only was a reboot of the iconic character a tall task, but this was the start of a greater cinematic universe, with the hopes of competing directly against Marvel Studios.

It reached the point where speculation was rising about whether future DCU projects would be cancelled if Superman were to bomb or be marred by critics.

Somehow, some way, it seems Gunn was able to pull it off. Met with positive reviews from critics and fans, Superman has now entered the upper echelon of DC theatrical releases.

Superman

After being in theaters for over one month in North America, Superman has earned $344.5 million at the domestic box office. Not only is that the highest-earning comic book movie of 2025, but it's climbed its way onto a special place in DC box office history.

Passing Joker and Aquaman, Superman has now entered the top five highest-earning DC films ever. The new top five list is dominated by Batman, but also represents different eras from Christopher Nolan, Matt Reeves, the retired DCEU, and Gunn's blossoming DCU:

The Dark Knight - $533.3 million The Dark Knight Rises - $448.1 million Wonder Woman - $412.8 million The Batman - $369.3 million Superman - $344.5 million

For other direct comparisons, Man of Steel earned $291 million during its run at the domestic box office. While nearly $345 million is something to be proud of, the third-highest-grossing movie of the year (domestic), Superman is already available to purchase on digital platforms.

This move by DC and Warner Bros. will put its box office haul to a screeching halt, cementing its place as the No. 5 DC movie of all time in North America.

Regarding its global gross, Superman will gross over $600 million total, surpassing the target of $500 million to turn a profit, despite reports that it needed to make $700 million.

It's hard to argue that Superman isn't a box office hit, especially when diving into the domestic numbers. Every film near Superman on the all-time DC list is a certified success, despite its subpar international draw.

For example, Superman has brought in just a bit over $253 million internationally, whereas Man of Steel raked in $379.1 million 12 years ago in foreign markets.

It's also important to gauge what's happening at the box office in 2025, with Jurassic World: Rebirth, Lilo & Stitch, and A Minecraft Movie currently at the top earners this year at the global box office.

Comic book movies aren't the dominant force, despite several swings of the bat by Marvel. Captain America: Brave New World brought in $415.1 million earlier this year, which wasn't highlighted by many as a success, but Marvel's next outing performed even worse.

Despite rave reviews, Thunderbolts* only earned $382.4 million, the fifth-lowest ever in MCU history. Then, even though The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already made more money than its fellow MCU counterparts, it will not reach the highs of Superman. First Steps has brought in $469.4 million on a global scale, which isn't terrible by any means, but solidifies the fact that Marvel isn't automatically top-dog in today's market.

Superman's foundation is firm, joining the highest ranks of past DC movies, with Gunn hoping this sparks a new generation of DC moviegoers.

Will Superman Elevate Future DC Films?

Of the upcoming DCU slate, Craig Gillespie's Supergirl could see the biggest boost from Superman's record-breaking box office performance. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is introduced briefly in the film, and with a release less than a year after Superman, the connection (especially through Krypto) could generate significant audience interest.

Clayface, on the other hand, is a smaller-budget horror film releasing in 2026. It likely won't need to break box office records to turn a profit for DC Studios, so Superman's performance may have only a minor impact.

Although there's a large gap between releases, The Batman Part II will be influenced primarily by how its predecessor performed. If Gunn decides to merge Matt Reeves' Batman universe with the DCU, then Superman could indirectly help The Batman Part II, but that isn't the current plan.

Finally, while it doesn’t yet have a title or release date, Gunn's next "Superman Saga" film stands to benefit the most from Superman's success, as it will build directly on the events and momentum of his latest movie.