5 Reasons Why Marvel & DC Superhero Movies No Longer Dominate the Box Office in 2025

The superhero movie landscape has undergone a seismic shift in 2025, with even powerhouse studios discovering that cape-and-cowl doesn't automatically equal cash. While James Gunn's Superman soared to a strong opening with its vulnerable take on the Man of Steel, recent releases like Thunderbolts* and The Marvels have struggled to find their footing despite major studio backing and positive critical reception in some cases.

This evolving pattern perfectly encapsulates the new reality facing Marvel and DC: belonging to a super-powered franchise no longer guarantees box office dominance. Instead, audiences are demanding something more than spectacle. They want genuine storytelling, emotional depth, and characters who break free from established formulas.

Audience Fatigue Has Reached Critical Mass

Marvel Studios

After nearly two decades of superhero dominance, viewers are experiencing unprecedented genre fatigue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe alone has released 37 films, while DC has attempted multiple universe reboots, creating a saturation point where audiences can no longer be expected to show up simply because a character wears a cape.

Recent underperformers like Thunderbolts, The Marvels, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and The Flash have all fallen victim to this fatigue despite featuring popular characters and significant marketing campaigns. Even Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson at the height of his popularity, couldn't overcome audience exhaustion with familiar superhero origin stories.

The key differentiator has become emotional authenticity. Superman's success stems partly from Gunn's willingness to present a hero grappling with genuine vulnerability, while films like Love and Thunder and Multiverse of Madness offered more of the same quip-heavy dynamics and multiverse complications that have become standard superhero fare.

International Markets No Longer Guarantee Profit

Marvel Studios

Once a reliable safety net for superhero films, the international box office has become increasingly unpredictable. While Spider-Man: No Way Home succeeded globally due to its nostalgic multiverse appeal, films like The Flash, Black Adam, and The Marvels have struggled internationally despite domestic marketing campaigns.

International markets are no longer content with spectacle alone. They demand culturally relevant storytelling and characters that resonate beyond American comic book mythology.

Films that rely heavily on previous MCU or DCEU knowledge—like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or The Flash's Barry Allen timeline complexities—struggle to connect with international audiences who may not have invested in years of interconnected storytelling.

This shift forces studios to create more standalone narratives that work universally, rather than assuming global audiences will follow complex multi-film storylines. The success of Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water over superhero entries demonstrates that international markets prioritize emotional storytelling over franchise connectivity.

Streaming Competition Has Changed Viewing Habits

Disney+

The rise of streaming platforms has fundamentally altered how audiences consume superhero content (read more on Disney+'s upcoming MCU shows). These platforms offer superhero shows like WandaVision, The Batman series, and Peacemaker directly to homes. However, the theatrical experience must offer something truly special to justify the trip to theaters.

Films like Thunderbolts* and even Eternals felt like content that could have been streaming series. While well-executed, their focus on character development and intimate storytelling didn't provide the epic scope that modern audiences expect from theatrical superhero experiences.

Meanwhile, successes like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Superman emphasized practical effects, emotional weight, and iconic imagery that created distinctly cinematic experiences. Even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, despite its criticisms, succeeded partly because it offered closure and emotional payoff that felt worthy of the big screen investment.

Quality Writing Trumps Brand Recognition

DC

The most significant factor in superhero box office success has become the quality of storytelling rather than brand recognition. Audiences have become sophisticated enough to differentiate between genuine character development and formulaic plotting, regardless of which studio logo appears on screen.

Superman succeeded because Gunn prioritized character-driven storytelling over universe-building, similar to how The Batman found success with its noir-focused approach to the Dark Knight. Both films focused on their protagonists' internal struggles rather than setting up future movies or referencing past continuity.

Conversely, films that suffered from franchise obligation—like The Flash's multiverse mechanics, Quantumania's Kang setup, or Love and Thunder's comedic obligations—couldn't overcome structural issues rooted in universe-building priorities. Even with talented performers and impressive visual effects, these films struggled because they prioritized franchise connectivity over individual storytelling.

Established Characters vs. Fresh Takes

DC

Perhaps most tellingly, audiences are gravitating toward fresh interpretations of established characters rather than continuations of existing storylines. Superman benefited from being a complete reboot that allowed Gunn to present his own vision, much like how The Batman succeeded by offering a distinctly different take on Bruce Wayne than previous iterations.

Meanwhile, films tied to existing continuities—-whether The Flash's DCEU connections, Quantumania's MCU Phase 5 obligations, or Black Adam's JSA setup—struggled to escape the weight of franchise expectations. Despite featuring the popular Scarlet Witch, even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness felt constrained by its connections to WandaVision and broader MCU plotting.

This trend suggests that future superhero success will depend on filmmakers' ability to find new angles on classic characters rather than building on existing franchises. The upcoming DCU reboot and Marvel's planned recasting of major characters acknowledge this reality – that creative renewal trumps continuity comfort.

The New Box Office Reality

The Direct

The truth is that established cinematic universes can't overcome fundamental storytelling weaknesses. Moving forward, superhero films will need to justify their existence beyond franchise obligations. They must offer compelling characters, emotional authenticity, and cinematic experiences that cannot be replicated on streaming platforms.

The age of superhero movies as guaranteed box office successes has ended, replaced by an era where quality storytelling and genuine creativity determine commercial success.

This shift ultimately benefits filmmakers and audiences, forcing studios to prioritize artistic vision over formulaic content and ensuring that only the strongest superhero stories make it to theaters.