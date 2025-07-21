Why I Think DC Is Making The Wonder Woman Movie a Bigger Priority Than Superman 2

While fans anticipated an immediate Superman sequel announcement following the film's successful box office performance, Warner Bros. made a surprising strategic decision that could reveal the studio's calculated approach to long-term universe building. The Wonder Woman movie is being fast-tracked with the search for director and actress on, even as a sequel announcement is not expected soon for James Gunn's Superman reboot.

This pivot represents a fundamental shift in DC Studios' approach to franchise development, marking a departure from the traditional sequel-first mentality that has dominated superhero filmmaking for over a decade. James Gunn and DC Studios appear to be prioritizing the establishment of their foundational "Trinity"—Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman—over doubling down on a single successful character.

The Trinity Strategy: Building Pillars Before Sequels

DC Studios

DC's current approach stands in stark contrast to Marvel's Iron Man strategy, where the studio immediately greenlit Iron Man 2 following the original film's success in 2008. Instead, DC seems to be learning from past mistakes, particularly the rushed production schedules that plagued previous DC Extended Universe entries.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn stated the script for Wonder Woman’s reboot is "being written right now," suggesting active development despite Superman being the more recent box office success. The decision to fast-track Wonder Woman while keeping Superman 2 in development limbo reveals a strategic long-term vision.

Why Wonder Woman Gets the Green Light

DC Comics

The fast-tracking of Wonder Woman serves multiple strategic purposes for DC Studios.

First, it establishes gender diversity at the forefront of the new DCU, addressing criticisms that have plagued superhero franchises for prioritizing male characters.

Second, Wonder Woman represents untapped potential following Gal Gadot's departure from the role, allowing for a complete creative reset.

More importantly, Wonder Woman's mythological elements and Amazonian lore provide rich storytelling opportunities that complement rather than compete with Superman's more science-fiction-oriented narratives.

The movie would be in addition to an HBO series about Wonder Woman's home of Themyscira (Paradise Lost), indicating DC's commitment to expanding the character's world across multiple platforms.

This approach positions DC to avoid the pitfalls that befell other superhero franchises, where over-reliance on single characters led to creative stagnation. By prioritizing Wonder Woman's development alongside Batman and Superman, DC creates a more balanced foundation for future universe expansion.

The Business Case for Patience

While successful, Marvel's approach with Iron Man created a sequel-heavy model that eventually led to franchise fatigue and diminishing returns. DC's decision to prioritize breadth over depth suggests they're playing a longer game, building a stable foundation before expanding individual character arcs.

Gunn's DC universe will, at the very least, see the release of Supergirl (read more on how it's developed from the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) before his next film.

DC Studios

Fans could arguably also see the release of the new DCU Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, before Corenswet's Superman again. This measured approach allows each character to breathe and develop organically rather than rushing into sequel territory.

From a business perspective, this strategy makes considerable sense. By establishing Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman as separate entities before creating team-up opportunities, DC maximizes merchandising potential and creates multiple revenue streams. Each character can develop their own aesthetic, tone, and audience before eventual crossover events.

This strategic pivot demonstrates a maturity in franchise planning that was absent from previous DCEU efforts. Rather than chasing immediate sequel profits, the studio is building a sustainable universe that can support multiple characters and storylines simultaneously.

The fast-tracking of Wonder Woman also allows DC to capitalize on the character's proven box office appeal while differentiating the new DCU from previous iterations. Gal Gadot is not returning, providing a clean slate for creative teams to reimagine the character for Gunn's vision.

DC Studio's decision ultimately reflects their commitment to long-term strategic planning over short-term gains: a lesson learned from both Marvel's successes and their own previous missteps.