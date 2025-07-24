DC Announces New Batman & Wonder Woman Crossover Releasing In 2025

DC announced an exciting new Batman and Wonder Woman crossover during a recent Comic Con appearance. The pair of Justice League heroes have long been associated with DC Comics as two parts of the brand's iconic Trinity. Audiences saw what a team-up between the two would be like in live-action several times in the DCEU, but the characters' futures with the newly launched DCU remain unclear.

That has not stopped DC from announcing a new crossover between the two heroes, coming to DC Comics later this year. This epic team-up could potentially serve as an appetizer for what fans will eventually get from James Gunn's newly debuted on-screen DC universe, as the Dark Knight and Diana of Themyscira pair up in another new continuity for the Blue Brand.

At the DC All-In panel at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2025, the iconic comic brand revealed a new crossover happening between two of its biggest characters later this year.

DC Comics

Renowned comic book author Scott Snyder shared the news on his Instagram, announcing that the brand's Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman will be teaming up in a story set to debut in December.

"A holiday gift to you," Snyder wrote online, confirming the reveal as announced during the SDCC panel:

"A holiday gift to you, coming in 'Absolute Wonder Woman' #15 this December."

While much of the focus has been on DC's new DCU by the general public, the beloved comic book brand has been slowly working away on another reenvisioned super-powered universe, with its Absolute line of comics since October 2024.

This presents a new continuity for fans to get into, presenting entirely new takes on the DC mythos recontextualized for the modern day (loosely inspired by Marvel's Ultimate universe).

The newly announced comic story marks the first time Batman and Wonder Woman have crossed over in the new DC comic canon. The story will kick off with Absolute Wonder Woman #15, which will debut in comic stores worldwide this December. Absolute Wonder Woman is written by Kelly Thompson with art by Hayden Sherman, Mattia de Iulis, and Dustin Nguyen.

Wonder Woman and Batman's Exciting DCU Future

This Absolute Universe crossover between Batman and Wonder Woman marks a significant moment for the new comic universe, bringing together two of the brand's biggest heroes.

Now, the countdown begins to the moment when the two comic book icons cross paths in DC's other newly introduced universe, the DCU. As it stands, the only Trinity member to have made their DCU debut is David Corenswet's Superman.

The DCU Batman and Wonder Woman remain without an actor cast, but projects associated with each are officially on the table.

Batman is set to appear in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold, an older take on the Dark Knight that will be seen fighting alongside the young Robin, Damian Wayne. As for Wonder Woman, she just had a movie officially announced by the DC Studios brass. The Wonder Woman film is reportedly a priority at Warner Bros., so it is only a matter of time before she pops up on-screen.

Then, with both heroes in James Gunn's new superhero universe, they, too, can crossover, just like the Absolute Universe versions of the characters are about to on the page.