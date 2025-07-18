DCU Wonder Woman: James Gunn Makes Official Comment On Casting Report

James Gunn debunked a recent rumor about his strategy in casting the DCU's Wonder Woman. The idea of a Wonder Woman movie has been a relatively new addition to the DCU conversation (after announcing the Paradise Lost Wonder Woman prequel TV series long ago), but it has quickly become one of the projects with the most momentum behind it under the super-powered umbrella.

One recent Wonder Woman rumor seemed to suggest that the character is actively being cast at DC Studios, with Gunn, his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, and the rest of the DC brass looking at actors with a TV-forward resume (like Supergirl's Milly Alcock). However, Gunn has now come out and outright denied this.

Replying to a fan on Threads asking about this most recent Wonder Woman rumor, the DC Studios head said, "No," adding that he would never "look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever:"

"Nope. And I'd never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever. It's all about the casting. I didn't cast Milly because of her past, but because she was the best one for the role.

Gunn also mentioned that they have not even started the Wonder Woman casting process and will not until "a script is finished:"

"But we're also not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished."

The rumor stems from a conversation between The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez and Puck News' Scott Mendelson in a recent newsletter. There, Gonzalez posited that DCU Studios was eyeing someone with a TV background, like Milly Alcock, to play the iconic DC hero.

A Wonder Woman film still has not been officially added to the DCU slate; however, Warner Bros. has said one is happening, with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman being the brand's priorities in the future. This new film will be in addition to Paradise Lost, a Game of Thrones-esque series focusing on DC's Amazonian characters long before Wonder Woman ever came into the picture.

Who Will Be Cast As DCU's Wonder Woman?

DC Comics

James Gunn has been adamant that no casting for any of his DCU projects can/will happen until a script is done. From day one, he said this would be a tenet of his new franchise and would not greenlight anything until that milestone was met.

That means fans will likely not hear anything about a DCU Wonder Woman casting for quite some time. Even if Warner Bros. is fast-tracking the development of a new Wonder Woman film, Gunn is steadfast in this script note, so it will not be until at least that mark is hit.

Despite all of this, audiences will continue to speculate wildly about who could take on the role.

Two popular names that keep coming up in the Wonder Woman conversation are Adria Arjona and May Calamawy, two actresses who have made waves on TV over the last couple of years. Arjorna is best known for her work as Bix Caleen in Lucasfilm's Andor, while Calamaway has credits on series like Marvel Studios' Moon Knight and Ramy.

So, even if Gunn has denied that the DCU Wonder Woman casting search is focused on actors with a TV background, a couple of popular fancasts for the character just serendipitously fit that bill (read more about who could play the DCU Wonder Woman here).