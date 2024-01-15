James Gunn Confirms Casting of Wonder Woman Villain Actress for New DCU

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
Wonder woman, Anya Chalotra

DCU boss James Gunn corroborated and confirmed earlier casting reports of a Wonder Woman-related character.

It’s no secret that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are revamping the entire slate of DC media. The dawn of a new day for the studio is hurtling toward fans who will soon have a slew of new, interconnected superhero media to soak up.

The first DCU project at bat is Creature Commandos, a quirky animated series planned for Max featuring an equally quirky set of characters.

James Gunn Officially Reveals Circe's Casting

Anya Cholatra, Circe
DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Threads to respond to a fan with a query regarding reports from November 2023 that The Witcher star Anya Cholatra was portraying Circe. A noted Wonder Woman antagonist, Circe’s first DCU appearance will be in Creature Commandos, which Gunn confirmed in his reply:

“Yes. And there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors. But all of the series regulars were announced.”

Those other “cool characters” include Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. and Indira Varma’s Bride of Frankenstein. Viola Davis also reprises Amanda Waller in the animated show and Sean Gunn will return as the voice of Weasel.

What to Know About Wonder Woman's Circe

Now that Circe‘s actress has been named by DC’s top dog James Gunn, some fans may be curious to know more details about the villainess, and others might be wondering who she is to begin with.

Introduced into the pages of the comic books in 1949, Circe is an immortal sorceress who shares both her name and general characterization with the ancient Greek mythological figure of the same name.

Circe has done battle against heroes like Superman and Supergirl over the decades but her true place in the DC Universe is in Wonder Woman’s rogues gallery.

It might seem odd that Circe is making her DCU debut in Creature Commandos, which doesn‘t have much of anything to do with Wonder Woman. However, given that the series’ cast is mostly made up of more supernatural characters, Circe’s inclusion starts to make a bit more sense.

Perhaps Anya Cholatra could even cross over into the upcoming Paradise Lost series which will explore Diana Prince’s mystical home of Themyscira. Nothing has been confirmed in that regard though.

DC Studios’ Creature Commandos will arrive on Max sometime in 2024.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Creature Commandos
Release Date
2024
Platform
Max
Actors
David Harbour
Indira Varma
Viola Davis
Genres
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Jennifer McDonough
Jennifer McDonough has been a writer at The Direct since its 2020 launch. She is responsible for the creation of news articles and features. She also has a particular affinity for action figures and merchandise, which she revels in discussing in the articles she writes, when the situation calls for it.

LATEST NEWS

True Detective Season 4 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Google Pixel 9 Release Date Speculation, Pro News, Rumors and Everything We Know
9-1-1 Show: 2024 Release Date Schedule of New Season & Lone Star
How Old Was Natalie Portman in Star Wars? Padme's Age in Every Movie Revealed

TRENDING

MCU: First Look at Wonder Man Logo & Superhero Symbol Revealed (Photos)
Leave the World Behind Ending Explained: The True Meaning of the Movie
Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date & Remaining Schedule
Max Abruptly Removes Iconic Batman Movies
Marvel Confirms New TV-MA Show Is 'Darkest' Disney+ Series Yet