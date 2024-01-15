DCU boss James Gunn corroborated and confirmed earlier casting reports of a Wonder Woman-related character.

It’s no secret that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are revamping the entire slate of DC media. The dawn of a new day for the studio is hurtling toward fans who will soon have a slew of new, interconnected superhero media to soak up.

The first DCU project at bat is Creature Commandos, a quirky animated series planned for Max featuring an equally quirky set of characters.

James Gunn Officially Reveals Circe's Casting

DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Threads to respond to a fan with a query regarding reports from November 2023 that The Witcher star Anya Cholatra was portraying Circe. A noted Wonder Woman antagonist, Circe’s first DCU appearance will be in Creature Commandos, which Gunn confirmed in his reply:

“Yes. And there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors. But all of the series regulars were announced.”

Those other “cool characters” include Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. and Indira Varma’s Bride of Frankenstein. Viola Davis also reprises Amanda Waller in the animated show and Sean Gunn will return as the voice of Weasel.

What to Know About Wonder Woman's Circe

Now that Circe‘s actress has been named by DC’s top dog James Gunn, some fans may be curious to know more details about the villainess, and others might be wondering who she is to begin with.

Introduced into the pages of the comic books in 1949, Circe is an immortal sorceress who shares both her name and general characterization with the ancient Greek mythological figure of the same name.

Circe has done battle against heroes like Superman and Supergirl over the decades but her true place in the DC Universe is in Wonder Woman’s rogues gallery.

It might seem odd that Circe is making her DCU debut in Creature Commandos, which doesn‘t have much of anything to do with Wonder Woman. However, given that the series’ cast is mostly made up of more supernatural characters, Circe’s inclusion starts to make a bit more sense.

Perhaps Anya Cholatra could even cross over into the upcoming Paradise Lost series which will explore Diana Prince’s mystical home of Themyscira. Nothing has been confirmed in that regard though.

DC Studios’ Creature Commandos will arrive on Max sometime in 2024.